Good news! Indo-Nepal starts a railway passenger rail connectivity service that will function from Jainagar and Kurtha. It is an aim to strengthen the Indo-Nepal connectivity which will also have an impact on enhancing trade and commerce activities. The rail link will begin from Jainagar (Bihar, India) to Kurtha (Nepal). According to Indian Railways, the railway will connect between Mithilanchal in India and Janakpur Dham in Nepal. This is considered to be the first cross border project between India and Nepal.

This is a step towards strengthening the bond between two countries. Other proposed projects are integrated pipeline, road infrastructure, post-earthquake reconstruction project and a lot. The Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi posted a video on Twitter. The translation of the caption read," Passenger train service between Jayanagar and Kurtha will be the first broad gauge passenger train link between Nepal and India. This will play a big role in bringing our people closer."

जयनगर र कुर्था बीचको यात्रुवाहक रेल सेवा नेपाल र भारत बीचको पहिलो ब्रोडगेज यात्रु रेल लिंक हुनेछ। यसले हाम्रा जनताहरूलाई अझ नजिक ल्याउन ठूलो भूमिका खेल्नेछ। pic.twitter.com/VfUQujM4gw — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 2, 2022

According to the video, the highlight of this merger is to convert old narrow railway track to broad gauge and further extend to Bardibas in Nepal. The project is designed, planned and executed by IRCON International Limited. The operationalisation of passenger rail services is undertaken by Nepal railway company with set provided by Nepal’s Konkan Railway Corporation Limited.

The rail connects historic city of Janak puri Nepal with Madhubani in India. The main aim is to tie trade and tourism of both the countries. It aims to strengthen bilateral partnership and cooperation between India and Nepal as part of Neighbourhood First Policy initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.