Jaipur: Explore The Rich History, Stunning Architecture of India’s ‘Pink City’

New Delhi: The Land of Kings, Rajasthan, is known for its deep-rooted culture, traditions, and preserved history. In this story, we explore the capital of Rajasthan, Japiur, also known as the ‘Pink City’. From palaces which hold stories of the past, to the vibrant tapestry of the markets of Jaipur, the city and its people have a lot to offer, for every traveller, set out to visit this majestic land of Jaipur.

Jaipur : A City of Stories

Jaipur’s story dates back to the 18th century, when Maharaja Sawai Jai Singh II established his majestic capital. He envisioned a city that followed the principles of Vastu Shastra (Hindu architecture) and Shilpa Shastra (arts and crafts). The result of his visions coming to life, is the harmonious blend of Rajput and Mughal architecture, evident in the city’s palaces, forts, and havelis.

But did you know that Jaipur wasn’t always called the “Pink City”? In fact, in 1876, Maharaja Ram Singh II painted the entire city pink to welcome Queen Victoria and Prince Albert. The colour, which is traditionally associated with hospitality, became synonymous with Jaipur, adding adding to its touch of charm.

The Must Visits

While I recommend not to miss the Hawa Mahal (Palace of Winds) and Amber Fort , be sure to explore beyond these iconic landmarks, to experience Jaipur to its fullest. Here’s are a few suggestions you may try :

Jantar Mantar: Marvel at this astronomical observatory, a unique blend of science and art, and understand the ancient wisdom of observing the heavens.

Jal Mahal (Water Palace): Witness this fairytale-like palace floating amidst Man Sagar Lake, its reflection shimmering under the Rajput sun.

Bapu Bazaar: Immerse yourself in the energy of this vibrant market, known for its leather goods, colorful textiles, and authentic souvenirs.

Nahargarh Fort: Hike or take a taxi to this hilltop fort, offering panoramic views of the city and breathtaking sunsets.

Chokhi Dhani: Experience rural Rajasthan through a cultural extravaganza, with folk dances, puppet shows, and traditional meals under the stars.

Your Gateway to the Pink City

Among various options to choose from, decide according to your budget, time or personal prefence to make your grand entry here! Check for a few options below:

Air:

Jaipur International Airport (JAI): Your main air hub, conveniently located 12 km from the city center. Direct flights connect Jaipur to major Indian cities and international destinations.

Taxis and buses: Upon arrival, taxis and buses readily whisk you to the city. Pre-booking a cab can save you time and hassle.

Train:

Jaipur Junction: A bustling railway station, well-connected to major cities across India. Opt for express trains like Shatabdi or Rajdhani for a comfortable journey.

Train travel tip: Book your tickets in advance, especially during peak season, to secure your berth.

Road:

National highways: Jaipur is easily accessible by road via NH8, NH11, and NH12. Opt for private taxis or buses for a scenic journey through the countryside.

Road trip tip: Plan your route and make rest stops at quaint towns along the way to experience the local charm.

Whether you’re a history buff seeking the stories of ancient forts, or an enthusiast who is craving to fully explore the vibrant bazaars, or maybe a foodie yearning for authentic Rajasthani flavors, Jaipur always has something for you. It’s a city that invites you to slow down and take your time to, connect with its people, and immerse yourself in the land here, because the colours of the heritage here are much more than just pink.

Exploring the Majestic Jaipur

Here is an itinerary I suggest for a short 3-day trip, but feel free to explore the city on your own terms and as long as you’d like:

Day 1

Explore the City Palace, marvelling at its opulent halls and museums.

Wander through Johri Bazaar, soaking in the sights, sounds, and smells of vibrant Rajasthani culture.

Witness the sunset paint the Hawa Mahal in golden hues.

Enjoy a traditional Rajasthani dinner at Chokhi Dhani.

Day 2

Journey to Amber Fort, riding elephants or jeeps amidst breathtaking scenery.

Discover the celestial wonders of Jantar Mantar.

Explore the Jal Mahal and enjoy a lakefront picnic.

Immerse yourself in the colourful chaos of Bapu Bazaar.

Day 3

Hike to Nahargarh Fort for panoramic views and serene serenity.

Visit Galtaji Temple, carved into the hillside, and experience its spiritual energy.

Spend the afternoon browsing art galleries and handicraft shops.

Enjoy a farewell dinner at a rooftop restaurant while watching the city lights twinkle under the night sky.

A Few Tips For a Better Experience

Bargaining is a part of the experience: Embrace the friendly banter and negotiate with a smile to get the best deals.

Dress modestly: Cover your shoulders and knees when visiting temples or palaces.

Carry cash: While ATMs are available, cash is still king in many shops and markets.

Travel during shoulder seasons: Avoid peak tourist months (October–March) for better deals and smaller crowds.

Sample the street food: Don't be afraid to try local delicacies, but exercise caution with water and uncooked foods.

As you bid farewell to Jaipur, the pink hues will linger in your memories, accompanied by the warmth of its people, the vibrant tapestry of its markets, and the echoes of ancient stories whispered in its palaces. You’ll return not just with photographs but with a piece of its spirit, forever woven into your own.

Namaste!

