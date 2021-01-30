Are you obsessed with celestial objects and love gazing at the sky? If yes, we have good news for you. Jaipur’s Art and Culture Department has recently introduced Astro Tourism in the city. The project has been named the Night Sky Tourism and was launched by the Art and Culture Minister, BD Kalla. According to him, this new initiative will boost the night tourism of Rajasthan. Also Read - Traveling in Mumbai Local Trains Won't be Same From Feb 1- Know Here Why

A TOI report quoted him saying, "It will be a new experience for tourists and add more depth to the state as a tourist destination." On the other hand, Secretary to the Art and Culture Department, Mugdha Sinha has said that those interested in reading the stars and the sky can visit Jaipur to enjoy the night tourism. They can watch the moon, night sky, stars, and planets closely through a telescope present there.

Notably, 2 places have been chosen for the night sky tourism. They are namely Jawahar Kala Kendra and Jantar Mantar. The former is a popular art center built to preserve the rich art and culture of Rajasthan. It has eight blocks, a big auditorium, museums, an amphitheater, a library, display rooms, a hostel, a studio, and a cafeteria. It is situated at Jawaharlal Nehru Marg, Opp Commerce College, Jhalana Doongri, Jaipur 302004.

The latter, Jantar Mantar is a world heritage site built by King Sawai Jai Singh II, who is also known as the founder of Jaipur. This 18th-century monument is a popular astronomical observation site with a collection of 19 fixed astronomical instruments. Jantar Mantar is located at Gangori Bazaar, J.D.A. Market, Pink City, Jaipur, Rajasthan 302002.