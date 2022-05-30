Jaipur is quite popular for its famous history and tourism. Because of the pink tints on the dividers of each architectural marvel around the city, the city is known as the Pink City of the nation. Along with the amazing food served here, this glorious city is home to a few blue pottery, bandhani and square painting, block painting, carving,folk dances and music that have an especially rare place in the way of life of Jaipur. This city hosts a variety of fairs and festivals throughout the year, all of which are enjoyed by the pleasant and vibrant residents. It is a popular tourist site because of the panoramic views over the city and surrounding countryside. Lets look at five amazingly diverse culture and heritage sites you can visit on your upcoming visit to Jaipur.Also Read - More Than 2 Kg Gold Seized From Passenger At Jaipur International Airport, Was Hidden Inside Ironing Press

5 Amazing Culture and Heritage Sites of Jaipur:

Unique Markets of Jaipur

Exquisite flavors of cuisine

The city’s royalty is excellently reflected in its food. In the city, a variety of delectable dishes are available to suit the tastes of people from all walks of life. The food served here is completely vegetarian and thus healthy. Dal-batti churma, mawa kachori, chakke ki sabji, besan ke gatte, pyaaz ki kachauri, sangri sabji, missi roti, and desserts like rabri, ghevar, gajak are some of the city’s mouthwatering food.

Dance and Tradition

Apart from adorning a few unique pieces of jewelry, the inhabitants of Jaipur flaunt colorful outfits in their extravagant approach. People frequently dance to Rajasthani folk music, which are performed with modern instruments such as the Sarangi, Jhalar, and Ektara. Ghoomar is a well-known folk dance in this region, in which performers carry a lit pot-shaped diya on their heads. The ladies perform the Ghoomar folk dance in gigantic ghagras.

Royal and Histotrical Architecture

All of Jaipur’s stunning historical places reflect the importance of a royal and prosperous background.. However, this land’s history extends back centuries, when it was only Amber fort that existed. The then-ruling King Raja Jai Singh II intended to build a new capital, and Jaipur and many of its attractions, such as Chandpole Gate, Rambagh Palace, and Jaigarh Fort, were born as a result of his architectural ambitions.

Furthermore, ancient structures in Jaipur, such as the Hawa Mahal, depict how royal women saw the outside world from behind a large edifice with over 900 windows. Jantar Mantar, an astronomical observatory with nineteen precision equipment, including the world’s largest stone sundial, was centuries ahead of its time. Not only that, but one may also visit the City Palace in the centre of Jaipur, which has been home to generations of the Royal family.

Fairs and Festivals

Teej, Diwali, Gangaur, Kite Festival, Elephant Festival, Camel Festival, and other festivals are held with great zeal in the capital city of Rajasthan. Gangaur is the most prominent and colourful festival that is celebrated with great enthusiasm all across Rajasthan in the Hindu month of Chaitra. People of the city worship Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati by making clay statues of them on this auspicious occasion.