Mumbai: Mumbai-Jaipur travellers are all set to get a double flight bonanza by September end. Vistara, full service carrier has announced double the number of flights from the economic capital to the Pink City. These flights, slated to begin functioning from September 30 onwards, are daily flights that will now be double in number and head straight to the second most popular travel destination in Rajasthan after Udaipur.

The airline strengthened its presence in Rajasthan, with Jaipur being the second destination in the state, after Udaipur. The airline will operate double daily flights using its A320neo aircraft with a three-class configuration. Commenting on the development, Vinod Kannan, Chief Executive Officer, Vistara, said, "The glorious city of Jaipur continues to be listed amongst the world's major tourist destinations, attracting people from across geographies."

"We are delighted to be able to contribute towards further elevating the tourism potential of the pink city by offering this connectivity to/from Mumbai to our customers. We are confident that Vistara's world-class product and services, especially our premium cabins, will be greatly appreciated by travellers on the route." he added.

BOOKING DETAILS HERE:

Bookings for the flights are open on all channels, including Vistara’s website, mobile app, OTAs (online travel agencies) and other travel agents. The airline has a fleet of 54 aircraft, including 42 Airbus A320, five Airbus A321neo, five Boeing 737-800NG and two Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft and has flown more than 35 million customers since starting operations.