The Golden City of Rajasthan is geared up to host one of the most popular Maru Desert Festival. It will kick-start from February 24 and it will be broadcast live on an online platform- YouTube, Jaisalmer District Collector Ashish Modi said. The festival will have interesting events like moustache and turban tying competitions as well as musical and cultural performances, he added.

Modi appealed to residents of the district to decorate their homes during the festival and make 'rangolis' in front of their houses. Owners of houses best decorated will be awarded by the administration, he said.

Live broadcast of 'Maru Mahotsav-2021' will be done on YouTube, the official said. Digital walls will be installed at railway stations, airports, and other places in the city to provide tourists information about the daily programmes at the festival, Modi said.

Due to the pandemic, there were uncertainties if this festival will take place or not. TOI reported that District Collector and MLA Ruparam Dhandev sent a proposal to the state government to seek its approval. And after getting the government’s approval, preparation has begun in full swing. The festival will take place in much pomp and enthusiasm while adhering to the COVID-19 protocols. People who are keen to attend this festival will have to stick to COVID-19 guidelines by wearing masks, sanitisers and maintain social distancing.

Jaisalmer District Collector Ashish Modi is hoping that this festival will give a boost to the tourism industry after the last year’s washout.

The festival showcases the colorful culture of Rajasthan through various activities, competitions, and cultural performances. One can witness folk performances, fascinating competitions, and beauty pageants during the three-day-long annual festival at Jaisalmer. Apart from this, exquisite handicrafts will be displayed at the fair.

Locals at the festival will be dressed in traditional bright costumes while depicting stories and history of the desert through their music and dance.

(With inputs from PTI)