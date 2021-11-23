Kingston: Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett says Jamaica is now having talks with airlines operating in India with a view to laying the groundwork for seamless tourism travel between Jamaica and the Asian country.Also Read - 4 Houses Collapse In Tamil Nadu's Salem District Due To Heavy Rain, 13 People Rescued so Far

Jamaica is very keen to open new routes between the island and India, making the destination more accessible for Indian tourists. The tourism minister added that his team is working with travel and hospitality partners to develop special offers for Indian travellers to restart tourism.

Fruitful tourism talks in the UAE

Jamaica and the United Arab Emirates have just ended talks about introducing a unique flight between the two countries early next year. In making the announcement in the UAE last week, Bartlett revealed that he has initiated discussions with top representatives of Emirates Airlines for flights between Dubai and Jamaica.

The announcement comes as the minister concluded marketing activities in the UAE with a crucial meeting with senior executives of Emirates Airlines at their Dubai headquarters. A major element of the wide-ranging discussion was the possibility of introducing a special service between Dubai and Jamaica, in celebration of Jamaica Day at Expo 2020, Dubai in February 2022.

Jamaica a multi-cultural country

Jamaica’s history dates back to 1494 when Christopher Columbus landed on its shores. He quoted, “the fairest island that eyes have beheld: mountains and the land seem to touch the sky … all full of valleys and fields and plains.”

The incredible heritage of Jamaica can be experienced through many of its cultural tours. It’s amazing food sprinkles the flavours of it’s diverse people. You can have a lunch with a Maroon Family or hear the story of a Rastafari at a Riverside Rasta village, or simply sit down in a corner cafe to enjoy the animated sing song dialect Patois that became famous thanks to reggae music with legends like Bob Marley and later Shaggy.

Top picks to enjoy the history & heritage in Jamaica:

Kingston

Monuments to all Jamaican heroes can be viewed in the National Heroes Park in the capital city of Kingston where the Jamaica Defence Force performs an entertaining Changing of the Guards ceremony each day at noon.

Kingston, is a beautiful chaos waiting to be explored. This is the cultural mecca with mesmerizing music and heady nightlife as you vibrate to the beat of the drums. You’ll also find fine art galleries, epicurean dining, amazing views in the cool hills above the city, and incredible beaches.

Bob Marley Museum

Reggae Music is the gift of Jamaica to the world. Reggae’s heartbeat rhythm and lyrics about love, redemption and natural living continue to captivate audiences worldwide. Jamaican singer, musician and songwriter Bob Marley who served as a world ambassador for reggae music led the “One Love” global movement.

Plan to spend some time in Trench Town where Bob Marley spent his formative years as a reggae artist. Or head to either of the Bob Marley museums, former homes of the international legend that have been transformed into immersive experiences.

Meet the Maroons

The Maroons form a special community in Jamaica. Known as freedom fighters, centuries ago they maintained their freedom as Africans in the face of slavery. Today they live in special towns in Jamaica and maintain the legacy and traditions of their forebears.

The Maroon tour, visitors are able to go back in time for an understanding of how Maroons survived for centuries and understand how they live today in Jamaica’s mountainous Cockpit Country, the breathtakingly beautiful, and very remote, town of Accompong is still considered a “nation-within-a-nation.”

Early January marks the annual independence festival; if your trip is around that time, join a rollicking street party featuring traditional dancing, drumming, and food.