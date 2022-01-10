New Delhi: Planning to visit Jammu amidst the rise in Covid-19 cases in the country? If yes, then here’s all you need to know about the latest Covid-19 testing rules for the incoming travellers in the city. Jammu airport has revised its rules for travellers amid a rise in COVID-19 cases in the state. Check out the key points here.Also Read - Suspension of Quarantine-Free Visa Policy in Thailand - Key Points

5 Key Points You Need to Know About Jammu Airport’s New COVID Testing Rules

The Jammu airport officials have decided to increase testing of unvaccinated travellers, including the Vaishno Devi pilgrims. Also, all international travellers are now going through RT-PCR tests at the Jammu airport. ToI quoted Sanjeev Kumar Garg, Director, Jammu Airport, "Travellers are allowed to leave the airport only if they're fully vaccinated, otherwise, everyone, including the Vaishno Devi pilgrims have to get tested." Meanwhile it is also reported that passengers who test Covid positive upon arrival, are being sent to the DRDO hospital. The airport currently has 50% RT-PCR test, and 50% Rapid Antigen Test (RAT). Please note, for travellers who do not have a Covid vaccine certificate, airport authorities are doing both RT-PCR and RAT tests. The airport is currently conducting 200 to 250 tests every day, as per the ToI's report.

Besides, given the current coronavirus situation in the state, Jitendra Singh, Union Minister, has advised the local authorities to set up a dashboard as well as a public helpline to build the confidence of the masses.

The Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday reported 542 new cases of COVID-19 and one death. A total of 4534 people have lost their lives to the virus in the state, ever since it first broke out.

We advise our readers to keep a tab on government websites for the latest Covid-related guidelines before packing your travel bags!