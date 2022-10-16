Srinagar: The scenic beauty of Jammu and Kashmir is on every traveler’s bucket list. From skiing on the snow covered hills to enjoying the rejuvenating shikaras, this destination has several hidden gems that are yet inaccessible from the public eye. Recently, in an effort to promote winter tourism in this panoramic state, authorities are opening new ventures for tourists to indulge in. During the past three years, the government has tried its best to take winter tourism beyond the famous skiing destination of Gulmarg in North Kashmir to other places. The focus has been on promoting tourism in the snow-bound areas that remain inaccessible due to roads getting blocked.Also Read - Jashan-e-Daawat: Best Food Destinations In India You Should Not Miss

The proposal has been moved to make helicopter service available to the snow-bound areas that can become hot spots of winter tourism.

AFTER 70 YEARS, NEW TOURIST DESTINATION EMERGE IN J&K

For the first time in the past 70 years, Sonamarg, Karnah and Gurez will remain open for tourists in the winter months. The government is planning to include adventure sports and other activities in these areas to attract visitors. The new ski slopes are likely to be developed in snow-bound areas.

Places like Gurez and Karnah in Bandipora and Kupwara districts respectively near the Line of Control (LoC) have remained abuzz with tourists. From this year onwards the government has decided to start special helicopter services to these areas for tourists.

BENEFITS OF NEW DESTINATIONS

Promoting winter tourism would create more employment avenues for the locals and tourism players who can add these destinations to their itineraries and sell Kashmir as a winter tourist destination.

Gulmarg has always attracted tourists during winter. Doodhpathri in Central Kashmir’s Budgam district is the latest addition to the list as both these destinations can be reached by road.