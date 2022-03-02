Skiing in J&K’s Gulmarg: Gulmarg is the world’s third-highest ski resort, and its pristine snow runs are famous all over the world. The infinite slopes and excellent snow conditions in the ski town are enticing enough to visit for a couple of days of skiing. People come from all over the world to learn and experience the sport in Gulmarg, boosting the tourism business. Gulmarg also known as the ‘Meadow of Flowers’ is a small village in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pir Panjal region, close to the India-Pakistan border. Its picturesque location makes it a great place to ski in the Himalayas.Also Read - Patnitop in Jammu Becomes India's First Sustainable Tourism Destination - All About The Skyview by Empyrean

The 'Gulmarg Gondola' cable car circuit takes visitors to an astounding height of over 4,000 metres above sea level. A skiing trail that runs for about 5 kilometres down the hill may be found from here. The cable car trip provides spectacular views of the towering mountains, snow-covered Gulmarg meadows, and regions beyond. On nature's canvas, the hues and shades, as well as the dance of light, are simply enchanting. The sight will stay with you for the rest of your life.

Mudasir, an instructor, said, "Skiing needs proper training and every year locals and tourists learn the sport here in Gulmarg. We teach them various types of courses, including wearing the skiing gears, the technical dynamics, applying different types of breaks."

“Skiing is a sport which helps us remain fit physically and mentally while also rejuvenating,” said one of the ski enthusiasts. “Many youngsters from the adjoining villages are getting trained to work as skiing coaches in Gulmarg which will help them to earn their livelihoods during the winter season. The sport has given a boost to the tourism industry in the region,” added the instructor.

Keep the following things in mind before you head to Gulmarg for skiing:

Comfortable footwear is extremely essential for skiing in Gulmarg

Make sure you keep your warmest clothes and an insulated jacket.

Keep your medicines handy as cold and flu are easy to catch.

Being at a height of 3950 metres, make sure you’re not sick of altitudes.

Take all the tips from your instructor very seriously.

(With inputs from ANI)