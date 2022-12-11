Jammu To Begin Helicopter Services For Connecting Remote Areas. Check Fare, Route Other Details

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir is flocked by tourists all round the year. This is the season of sparkling snow when tourists enjoy skiing and exploring the beautiful valleys of Kashmir. Nestled in the hills of Himalayas, lots of regions here are still untouched due to commuting issues. The accessibiloty ot few valleys and regions is still not available, but not anymore. The people of remote areas of Jammu will soon be provided with helicopter services to reach their remote homes during winter.

The administration has decided to start helicopter service for Chenab valley and Pir Panjal region of Jammu province to facilitate people to reach their remote homes during winter.

JAMMU HELICOPTER FARE, ROUTE AND OTHER DETAILS

The fare from Jammu to Rajouri will be Rs 2000

Jammu to Poonch Rs 4000

Jammu to Doda will cost Rs 2500

Jammu to Kishtwar Rs 4000

Kishtwar to Nawapachi Rs 1500

The fare has been set at Rs 1000 from Sundar

Rs 2000 from Kishtwar to Anshan.

soon there will be an online system for ticket booking in place

ticket booking at Jammu airport a dedicated counter should be set up

The introduction of regular helicopter service will not only bring a lot of relief to the local people but also help in medical emergencies. Medical emergency procedures will also be finalized.

Soon there will be more information in detail about the fares and timings of hospitals, bus stands and other prominent places for the information of the general public.