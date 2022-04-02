Food Festival at Tulip Garden in J&K: To lure tourists, the Department of Tourism in Jammu and Kashmir is hosting a seven-day traditional and cultural culinary festival at the Tulip Garden in Srinagar. This festival has drawn a huge number of local and international visitors who come to sample Kashmir’s cuisine. The food festival has a number of stalls that provide traditional cuisine known as Wazwan, traditional bread counters along with famous sweet hot drinks like saffron kehwa.Also Read - Ladakh Tourism COVID Guidelines: Apricot Blossom Festival 2022 Begins From This Date, Here's All About The Event

Check this official statement by Jammu & Kashmir Tourism:

Kashmiri Kehwa:The beloved beverage.Kehwa is a blend of green tea infused with saffron,cinnamon and cardamom pods.Add a few slivers of almonds and a dash of honey.Try it at our food fest at the tulip garden.#DekhoApnaDesh @diprjk @OfficeOfLGJandK @incredibleindia @tourismgoi pic.twitter.com/jbR1ILVi2h — Jammu & Kashmir Tourism (@JandKTourism) March 27, 2022

Also Read - Musicathon 2022 Date, Time, Ticket Price And All You Need to Know About The Mountain Music Festival in Bir, Himachal Pradesh

Take a glimpse from the Food Festival 2022:

Also Read - What is AFSPA, And Why Govt's Decision To Reduce It From Three States is 'Historic'? Explained

Javaid Ahmad, who has a food stall at the festival, thanked the organisers as he believes the festival will help create employment opportunities. “We are providing our tourists with the flavor of Kashmir and different food items that people often love to have,” he added.

“I firmly believe that the culture, heritage, art and crafts, and the valley’s horticulture collectively make Jammu and Kashmir the best place for tourism,” said Sarmad Hafeez, Secretary of Tourism, Jammu and Kashmir.

A local visitor said, “The sight of Dal lake, various Mughal gardens, and Tulips, and the food festival is worthy of appreciation.” Situated on the foothills of Zabarwan Range with an overview of Dal Lake, the Tulip garden is a picture of scenic beauty with a variety of flowers apart from tulips including hyacinths, daffodils, and ranunculus.

(With inputs from ANI)