Vaishno Devi Trip: Considered as one of the holiest pilgrimages for Hindus, journey to the Holy Shrine of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Ji is also quite an arduous one. The shrine is recognized as a Shakti Peeth dedicated to a major deity in Hinduism, Goddess Durga worshipped as Vaishno Devi. Here, Hindu deities Parvati, Saraswati, and Lakshmi together create a wonderful power, which we call Mata Vaishno Devi. Popular the world over as Moonh Maangi Muradein Poori Karne Wali Mata, (Mother who fulfills whatever Her children wish for), Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Ji resides in a Holy Cave located in the folds of the three peaked mountain named Trikuta (pronounced as Trikoot). The Holy Cave attracts millions of devotees every year. In fact, the number of Yatris visiting the Holy Shrine annually now exceeds one crore, as per the Shri Vaishno Devi Shrine Board.

HERE IS A COMPLETE GUIDE FOR A FAMILY TRIP TO VAISHNO DEVI TEMPLE:

In order to visit Maa Vaishno Devi Temple, first, you have to reach Katra, located around 50 km from Jammu. Jammu is the winter capital of Jammu & Kashmir and is well-connected to all the major cities of India. Katra town is located at an altitude of nearly 2500 ft above sea level while the sanctum sanctorum is located at nearly 5200 ft. above sea level. There is a significant temperature difference between the two locations. Hence, it is advised to clothe accordingly.

HOW TO REACH VAISHNO DEVI TEMPLE

There are multiple ways of reaching the Vaishno Devi temple.

BY AIR

The nearest airport to Katra is Jammu Airport (50 km), officially known as Jammu Civil Enclave. Jammu is connected with major airports in India like Mumbai, New Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Kolkata. Regular services of cab and taxi are easily available to or from the airport.

BY TRAIN

A number of trains to Jammu/Katra are available from almost every major city in India. Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Railway Station and Udhampur Railway Station are the nearest if your train goes here otherwise Jammu Tawi Railway Station is the best option to choose. The distance between Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Railway Station to Katra is 1.5 km and from Jammu Tawi Railway Station to Katra is around 51 km. You may easily find transportation to and from these railway stations to Katra.

BY BUS

Jammu & Kashmir Road Transport Corporation as well as private companies operate buses to and from Jammu to Katra at regular intervals. Air-conditioned private deluxe buses and taxis are available at very affordable rates from all parts of India to Jammu.

HELICOPTER SERVICES

Helicopter services start from Katra on the foothills and the flight will drop you at Sanjhichatt.

A. Guidelines for Availing Helicopter Ticket at “Current Heli-Ticket Counter” :

Yatra Registration Slip is mandatory for availing Helicopter ticket at “Current Heli-ticket Counter”.

ID Proof of all the members of family (who intent to avail Heli ticket) will be required for current booking.

Proof of travel documents by Air/Train/Bus/Taxi is required like Train/Bus Tickets or any other proof.

Yatries shall beware of Touts/Travel Agents taking money for Helicopter Tickets. (Rate of Ticket (one side) Rs.1830/- per person.)

The tax rates as applicable shall charged on the date of Travel at the respective location in Katra/Sanjichhat.

B. Guidelines for Online Heli ticket Booking:

Visit the ‘Online Services’ portal on maavaishnodevi.org website

Register by clicking on ‘Devotee Sign Up’

Create user name and password,

Login with the user name and password by closing all links and opening the website again,

click on Helicopter Services,

select date, route, no. of passenger, time etc., enter other passenger detail.

At the end click on payment gateway link

Open the bank site you can enter credit card number, CVV number (at back side of credit card) and expiry date.

Get a Print of the page.

YATRA REGISTRATION MANDATORY

Getting yourself registered is the most important activity and mandatory for all pilgrims visiting Vaishno Devi. Either you can get registered offline at Yatra Registration Counter (YTC) located at Katra Chowk (opens 24/7) or online registration through its official website and mobile application “MATA VAISHNODEVI APP”.

Follow these steps for free, official online registration:

Visit Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board’s official website (www.maavaishnodevi.org) and click ‘Online Yatra Parchi’.

Read all the terms and conditions which apply for Yatra and tick the box at the bottom to accept these instructions.

If a registered user, enter your username and password.

If not registered, sign up. As you entered the required details, you will receive Devotee Registration Details on your registered email address immediately.

Click on ‘Yatra Parchi’.

Select the number of devotees (maximum 5 at once) and Yatra date to get the availability.

Fill in your details in the next step and proceed to book. Click on ‘Generate Yatra Parchi’ and take a printout.

Please show this Yatra Slip at Yatra Check Post, Banganga and at Bhawan for the group number.

This Reservation slip will be valid with an original ID proof mentioned at the time of booking by the devotee(s).

THE CHERISHABLE, MESMERISING YATRA:

WALK, TREK

The mesmerizing journey of approximately 13 kms is successful when one is fully engaged with the journey, when one desperately wants to make a journey. Most people walk and trek through their way up to the shrine from Katra. There are other options too.

There are two routes diverted from Katra Chowk: the old route and the new route.

OLD ROUTE:

From Katra Chowk through the main market, you will reach the Yatra Gate. The distance between Katra Chowk to Yatra Gate is around 1 kilometre. Yatra Gate is also known as Darshani Deodi (entrance) or Darshani Darwaza (gate) because from this point you witness a complete view of the Trikuta Parvat (mountain), a sacred place in Katra. The distance from Yatra Gate to Banganga is less than 1 km. On this route, pilgrims get the langar (Bhandara) of the late Gulshan Kumar who was the founder of T-Series in the 1980s. While heading to Banganga from Yatra Gate, there is a point which connects you to the Tarakote Marg (1.5 km).

Now, there are two options to reach Charan Paduka from Banganga (approx. 1.5 km), by stairs or on foot. If you go up the stairs, you may get tired soon, so kindly avoid stairs if you’re old or feeling unfit. The distance from Charan Paduka to Adhkuwari is 3.5 km and from Katra Chowk is around 6 km.

From Adhkuwari, the old route goes to Vaishno Devi Bhawan via Hathi Mattha (Hathi means elephant, Mathha means forehead so named because of the steep climb) and Sanjichhat (situated at the height of about 6,200 feet above the sea level). The distance from Adhkuwari to Sanjichhat is around 3.5 km and from Katra is 9.5 km. Sanjichhat to Bhawan is around 3.5 km and it is a downhill walk. In case, you decide to reach Bhawan after visiting Bhairon Ghati, it will be 5 km. Please see the guide map to understand it well.

Katra -> Banganga -> Charan Paduka -> Adhkuwari -> Hathi Mattha Marg -> Sanjichhat -> Bhairon Ghati (optional) -> Vaishno Devi Bhawan

NEW TARAKOTE ROUTE

Tarakote Marg Gate is located around 2.5 km from Katra Chowk, and you may take an autorickshaw to reach here. Through this new route, the distance from Tarakote Marg Gate to Adhkuwari is 7 km but better than the 6-km old route due to its cleanliness, unavailability of palanquins, ponies & Pithoos and this route is not crowdy. Like two routes from Katra Chowk to Adhkuwari, there are also two routes from Adhkuwari to Maa Vaishno Devi Bhawan.

The new route takes you to Bhawan via Himkoti. The distance between Adhkuwari to Bhawan is around 2.5 km and this track offers the facility of battery-operated vehicles. Unlike the old route, you may not find palanquins, ponies & Pithoos here. You will see a very limited number of shops on this route.

Katra -> Banganga -> Charan Paduka -> Adhkuwari -> Himkoti Marg -> Vaishno Devi Bhawan

PONIES AND PITHOOS:

Walking for 12-13 Kms. can be arduous and tiring for those not used to it. Still many pilgrims prefer to walk all the way. Interestingly, many pilgrims tend to walk all the way to the Holy Shrine out of faith and devotion and after that the they feel the need to hire horses while returning. In addition to ponies, porters (popularly called Pithus) may also be required for carrying luggage or for carrying young children.

TEMPLES IN VAISHNO DEVI YATRA

Endless songs have been dedicated to Mata Vaishnavi who is considered to be the epitome of devotion and faith. There are a few attractions along the way that are a must visit on the journey to Mata Vaishno Devi’s Holy Shrine.

BANGANGA

Banganga is the first major point for pilgrims who reach the Bhawan on foot. The Ban means arrow and Ganga is the most sacred river in India. It is believed that when Maa Vaishnavi, accompanied by Langoor-Veer/Monkey, was heading towards her abode in Trikuta Hills, when he felt thirsty and as a result, the goddess shot an arrow here, forcing water to emerge.

CHARAN PADUKA TEMPLE

The ancient temple of Charan Paduka is the second point during the trek to Bhawan. According to legend, the goddess Maa Vaishnav stopped here and turned back for the first time to check whether Bhairon Nath is following her or not. Pilgrims witness the footprints of the goddess.

ARDHKUWARI MATA GUFA

It is believed that being chased by Bhairon Nath, Maa Vaishnav meditated in a cave for 9 months. At this place, he found her after which the goddess, in the form of Mahakali, the fiercest one, made an opening with her trident and beheaded Bhairon Nath. Then, Maa Vaishnav finally reached Bhawan which is now known as her home. Ardhkuwari is located halfway to the Vaishno Devi Temple.

VAISHNO DEVI TEMPLE

Situated at the height of 5200 feet, Vaishno Devi Temple is a divine and widely revered Hindu Temple dedicated to Maa Durga, a major deity in Hinduism. It is one of the richest temples in India. The Bhawan has a holy cave which is the ultimate destination for pilgrims.

BHAIRON NATH TEMPLE

After beheading Bhairon Nath, his body held at the Bhawan, and his head landed further up the mountain which is now known as Bhairon Nath temple. He realized and repented for his sins and then the goddess freed him from the cycle of reincarnation. However, she put a condition that the Yatra of pilgrims would not be considered complete without the visit of Baba Bhairon Nath.

ACCOMODATION SERVICES

Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board provides clean, well maintained accommodation in nominal charges. This accommodation service is available at Jammu (at Vaishnavi Dham, Kalika Dham and Saraswati Dham near Railway Station), at Katra (at Niharika Yatri Niwas, Shakti Bhawan, and Ashirwad Bhawan situated at the Bus stand) . Another dormitory accommodation, Trikuta Bhawan, Katra is available at near the 2nd Yatra counter (YRC II). Accommodation is available at Adkuwari, Sajichatt and at main Bhawan also.

The available accommodation is in the form of rooms of various types, huts , suites and beds (dormitory accommodation). Rooms, both air conditioned and Non air conditioned are available. Dormitory accommodation is available @ Rs. 100/- per bed at Katra, @Rs.120/-per bed at Adhkuwari and @ Rs.120/- per bed at Bhawan.

Accommodation for all Shrine Board Guest houses/dormitories can be booked (subject to availability) at the reception of these guest houses or at the Enquiry and Reservation counter at Niharika complex. Online booking is also possible through this website.

The journey has been made accessible to major facilities such as shelter beds, bhojanalays, medical facilities, banks, cloak rooms, blanket stores, etc. In order to make the journey memorable, there are also souvenirs shops for you to buy things like Gold and Silver coins, CDs, audio cassettes, idols, mementos, etc. Similarly, there are Bhaint shops that offer things that would be used in darshan such as Chunri, Saries, Cholas, Silver or Gold ornaments, dry Fruits, flowers etc.