Janmashtami 2022: India is home to several magnificent forts, magnificent buildings, and stunning temples. The temples of Lord Krishna, one of Lord Vishnu’s most well-known avatars, attract the most devotees. Since ancient times, when Lord Krishna was born as the eighth child of Devaki and Vasudeva, this day has been observed as Krishna Janmashtami. The festival has been held for centuries and is still very enthusiastically observed. During this festivity, a lot of people go to temples and take part in religious ceremonies. On this day, Krishna devotees over the globe celebrate the festival.Also Read - Happy Krishna Janmashtami 2022 Wishes: Messages, Quotes, Greetings, Whatsapp Status, Shayari, SMS You Can Send This Janmashtami

Here are the five most stunning Lord Krishna Temples in India to visit on Janmashtami 2022:

1. Dwarkadhish Temple, Gujarat

The Dwarkadhish Temple, often referred to as the Jagat Mandir, was built in the Chalukya architectural style and is devoted to Lord Krishna. The temple has finely detailed sculptures created by earlier dynasties that dominated the area, as well as the spectacular black image of Lord Krishna. Also Read - Janmashtami 2022 Dress Ideas: Want to Dress Your Little One as Lord Krishna? Here are 5 Costume Ideas for Kids

Legend: Badana, a follower of Lord Dwarkadhish, travelled daily from Dakor to the temple. Lord Dwarkadhish was moved by her devotion and accompanied her to Dakor. Furious with Badana, the shrine’s priest chased her after she stole the idol. However, Badana persuaded the idol priests in return for gold. Since Badana only had a nose ring to spare, Lord Dwarkadhish performed a miracle, and the idol, to everyone’s surprise, weighted just a nose ring. In addition, the Lord persuaded the priests that they would eventually discover a duplicate of the idol. Dwarka is home to an idol that has not yet grown. Also Read - Janmashtami 2022: From Swapnil Joshi, Nitish Bhardwaj To Sumedh Mudgalkar Actors Who Became An Overnight Sensation By Playing Lord Krishna Onscreen

2. Jagannath Temple, Puri

The Jagannath Temple, often known as the pride of India, was constructed in the 11th century and is home to Lord Jagannath, a manifestation of Lord Vishnu.

Legend: A king by the name of Viswavasu secretly worshipped Lord Jagannath as Lord Neela Madhava in a forest. In order to learn more about the god, King Indradyumna ordered Vidyapati, a Brahmin priest, to Viswavasu. Vidyapati made numerous attempts to locate the location, all in vain. However, he married Viswavasu’s daughter after falling in love with her. Viswavasu led his son-in-law into the cave where he worshipped Lord Jagannath while wearing blinders. When the idol wasn’t present, he felt disappointed. He was instructed to build a temple atop Nilasaila by an abrupt voice. The king then gave his servants the command to construct a stunning temple for Vishnu. Later, the king requested Brahma to dedicate the temple. But for nine years, Brahma was in a state of deep meditation. By that time, sand had covered the temple. The king was alarmed when, in the middle of the night, he overheard a voice telling him to search the shoreline for a floating log of a tree and carve idols out of it. As a result, the king once more had a splendid temple constructed and installed statues of Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra, and Subhadra made of the spiritual tree’s wood.

3. Banke Bihari Temple, Vrindavan

It is one of Vrindavan’s busiest temples and is devoted to Lord Krishna. An image of Lord Krishna in the Tribhanga position can be found at this well-known holy location.

Legend: A Rajasthani princess from one of the earlier legends surrounding this temple claims that she travelled to Vrindavan to worship Lord Krishna. The princess was overcome by rapture and divine love as soon as she laid eyes on the all-black, entrancing idol of Krishna and desired to remain with him in Vrindavan forever. But the princess had to attend to her responsibilities, so she grudgingly dragged herself away from Krishna and Vrindavan and headed back to her palace. This continued for a while until one day the Banke Bihari priest noticed that Krishna’s idol vanished. When word came that the Lord was safe and being worshipped and cared for by him at the princess’ palace, a hasty search was undertaken. Krishna’s heart was softened by the princess’s devotion, and he left his place of worship behind to go see her. Since then, it is thought that a curtain is drawn in front of the idol to separate the worshipers from the object of their devotion and to lessen the intensity of the emotions that the image of Krishna incites in them.

4. Rajagopalaswamy Temple, Tiruvar

Rajagopalaswamy, an incarnation of Lord Krishna, is the subject of the Sri Rajagopalaswamy Temple. The magnificence of Bhu Varaha Swamy Temple is exemplified by its seven-tiered Rajagopuram, which is elaborately sculpted and colourful.

Legend: Lord Krishna appears as a shepherd boy wearing a turban and carrying a whip. He is holding bangles in his right hand, has butter in his right hand, and is wearing kid-sized jewellery. By His side are a cow and two calves. The scriptures claim that Sage Pulastya told Pithamahar Bheeshmar how magnificent this temple was and that anyone who spent the night there would get the merit of donating 1000 cows.

5. Udupi Sri Krishna Matha Temple, Karnataka

A significant South Indian pilgrimage site is Sri Krishna Temple in Udupi. Numerous thousands of followers swarm this temple town to pray to Lord Krishna. According to legend, this location’s Krishna idol is the most beautiful one of Lord Krishna.

Legend: Devaki, Lord Krishna’s biological mother, was imprisoned and was unable to watch her son grow up. She declared her wish to see the Lord as a child in Dwarka. Once more, Krishna temporarily had a childlike appearance. He engaged in play with her while engaging in his well-known butter-stealing childish antics. His wife Rukmini, who had fallen for his son from a previous relationship, saw the entire incident (called Balakrishna). Vishwakarma, a renowned celestial architect, was hired by Rukmini to create an idol of Balakrishna. He used shaligram stone to craft a stunning one. Later in the 13th century, using his angavastram, the sage Anandatirtha led the ship to the coast. The captain gave Madhavacharya permission to take whatever he desired from the ship as a token of his appreciation. The rocky ballast was the saint’s choice as his gift. The boulder chipped off in a few places during transportation, exposing the Balakrishna shaligram idol. The renowned Udupi Krishna temple was built by Anandatirtha, who picked up the idol, cleansed it, and then placed it up according to custom.

Happy Krishna Janmashtami to all our Readers!