Home

Travel

Passengers Can Now Travel To Japan Without Carrying Any Luggage As THIS Airline Offers Clothes For Rent On Arrival; Deets Here

Passengers Can Now Travel To Japan Without Carrying Any Luggage As THIS Airline Offers Clothes For Rent On Arrival; Deets Here

The cost for 2 bottoms and 3 shirts for men starts from INR 2351 and 3-4 tops and 2 bottoms for women starts from INR 2939 only.

Passengers Can Now Travel To Japan Without Carrying Any Luggage As THIS Airline Offers Clothes For Rent On Arrival; Deets Here

New Delhi: People arriving in Japan can now travel with less luggage through a new trial program. Japan Airlines (JAL) is offering passengers the option to rent clothes upon arrival, eliminating the need to check in a suitcase, while promoting sustainable tourism. The airline announced that it is trialing a clothing rental service – “Any Wear, Anywhere” – that enables passengers to rent a bundle of clothing in advance, which can then be delivered to their hotel or Airbnb on arrival in Japan.

Trending Now

Another aim of the airline is to reduce the aircraft’s weight, thereby cutting down on the airline’s carbon emissions. A statement released by the airline said, “With more and more people flying again after the COVID-19 pandemic, and with the recent emphasis in sustainability, there is a growing movement around the world to promote sustainable tourism.”

You may like to read

It further said that the concept of the service is to provide a travel experience with minimal luggage by offering clothing rentals at the destination, thereby creating environmental value.

To offer this new service, the airline is partnering with Sumitomo Corporation, which will handle the reservation system and fulfillment of the clothing. It is currently available for a trial period between July 5 this year and August 2024.

Any Wear, Anywhere initiative cost:

The cost for 2 bottoms and 3 shirts for men starts from INR 2351 and 3-4 tops and 2 bottoms for women starts from INR 2939 only. The airline announced that it will assess checked baggage to determine how much a traveller has cut carbon dioxide emissions by choosing this service in order to track the impact of Any Wear, Anywhere.

Here’s how it works:

Make a reservation on the Any Wear, Anywhere website one month ahead of the rental date. Choose from a variety of clothing on offer.

Get your rental clothes at the hotel. You may use the items for up to two weeks. Additional charges may apply if they cannot be returned within this time period.

Before flying out, pack your items in the garment bag provided and hand it to the hotel reception.

Benefits of Any Wear, Anywhere initiative

It helps passengers to keep minimum clothes and carry less luggage while flying with no regrets of not carrying their favourite clothes for that Instagram picture as they will get their choice of clothes in different sizes, shapes, and colour upon arrival.

Travellers can drastically reduce the weight and volume of their luggage by renting clothing instead of packing and purchasing new items. As a result, the fuel used and carbon emissions produced by moving extra baggage are reduced.

Contrary to popular belief, renting clothing can be a more affordable option than buying new clothes for each trip. Renting high-end, designer things at a fraction of their retail cost allows travellers to save money by avoiding the need to make pricey, frequently impulsive purchases.

This initiative started on July 5th and will be available for at least 13 months.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Articles News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES