International Travel News: On Tuesday, the local media has reported that the Japanese government is planning to reduce the quarantine period for most vaccinated travellers for commercial purposes arriving in the country from 10 to three days.Also Read - Great News! Indonesia Cuts Quarantine Period For International Tourists

Check Latest Covid Guidelines

Under the new rules, business people arriving in Japan will be demanded to self-quarantine for three days, reported Xinhua news agency. Also Read - Hurray! Guyana Recognises Bharat Biotech's Covaxin For International Travellers

From the fourth day, they will be permitted to use public transportation and eat out if they test negative for the coronavirus, while it will be necessary for companies they are doing business with to keep records of their whereabouts. Also Read - Israel Finally Reopens For Vaccinated Tourists | Add These Places to Your Travel List

According to a report by IANS, the new rules will come into effect as early as November 8.

The government had previously required international arrivals to self-quarantine for 14 days to help prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

In October this year, the quarantine period was reduced to 10 days for those who had completed inoculation.

Meanwhile, the officials plan to permit new entry into the country for foreign students, which had been stopped in principle, to start or continue their education in Japan, with their schools required to keep track of them.

The government also plans to increase the maximum number of overseas arrivals from the current 3,500 per day to 5,000, which will take effect later this month, IANS reported.