International Travel News: On Monday, the Japanese government started accepting applications under a fresh Covid-19 quarantine rule, allowing the reduction of quarantine periods for fully vaccinated business travellers, and resume accepting applications from people who would stay for long-term including students and technical trainees.Also Read - Cuba Eases Border Curbs For Foreign Visitors - Check Quarantine Rules, Vaccination Status And More

Here’s All You Need to Know

Under the latest Covid-related rules, as reported by Xinhua news agency, business travellers who are fully vaccinated against Covid19 and are on visits of up to three months will only undergo quarantine for three days, compared with the 10 that formerly applied to vaccinated Japanese nationals and foreigners with residency in Japan when returning from business trips. Also Read - Good News! Lockdown of New Zealand's Largest City to End in November

For the uninitiated, companies accepting business travellers will need to submit documentation including written pledges to follow anti-COVID-19 measures and the planned activities by the travellers upon arrival in Japan. Also Read - International Travellers Take Note! All You Need to Know About New US Air Travel Rules

In addition, travellers applied by the reduced quarantine rule need to be tested for the coronavirus before departing for Japan as well as three days after arriving in the country.

It may take a week or two before the first travellers who have been granted shorter Covid-19 quarantine periods arrive in the country, IANS quoted a health ministry official.

Meanwhile the quarantine period for people staying for long-term will be 14 days in principle, however, if they received vaccines approved in Japan, the quarantine period could be shortened to 10 days.

Due to the rising deadly coronavirus infections, Japan suspended the new entry of foreigners including business people in January. Since then, it has only accepted individuals under “special circumstances”, such as on humanitarian grounds.

The entry for tourists is yet to be open at this time, but the government plans to begin considering accepting such groups by the end of this year.

Readers are advised to check the government websites before making travel plans or reservations.