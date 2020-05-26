Many countries have come up with travel restrictions to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. Among them is Japan, which has introduced strict entry restrictions for travellers from 100 countries severely affected by the outbreak. India is one among the many countries set to be added to Japan’s entry ban list on May 27. Also Read - COVID-19 pandemic: Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe Lifts State of Emergency

The travel ban applies to all travellers, and it includes permanent residents, long-term resident visa holders as well as their non-Japanese spouses and children. Also Read - Japanese Experiment Shows How COVID-19 Can Spread in Public Places Like Restaurants

According to a report in The Japan Times, countries that will be added to the entry ban list on May 27 are India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, El Salvador, Argentina, South Africa, Guinea, and Ghana.

In a chart that mapped out the re-entry plan, those leaving after May 27 under certain circumstances upon screening at customs and those who left before the imposition of the entry ban on May 27 will be allowed re-entry. But they have to be permanent residents and spouses and children of permanent residents, spouses and children of Japanese nationals, and long-term resident visa holders.

Re-entry will not be allowed to highly skilled professional visa and working visa holders, student visa holders, and other statuses.

Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe had earlier cited the views presented by a panel of experts at a meeting, whereby it had said that new cases are rapidly on the rise in Japan and that its medical system is increasingly under pressure.

The move by Japan has left many foreigners stuck, as those who travelled abroad during the earlier stages of the pandemic cannot return and are now facing an uncertain future where their careers and lives in Japan are concerned.