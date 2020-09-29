We are witnessing travel bans worldwide since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. This was done to minimize the flow of passengers and curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. It did serve the purpose for a while but also ended up affecting the economy majorly and caused job losses in the travel industry. Also Read - Want to Experience Sustainable Travel? Head to These 4 Destinations in India to Explore Just That

However, now things seem to change as a few countries have started easing the travel restrictions and lifting the ban. Japan is soon going to join that group of countries.

As per reports, Japan is going to allow passengers from 10 countries to travel to the country. It has picked those states based on the number of coronavirus cases in the regions. The list includes countries like New Zealand, Vietnam, and Australia where the COVID-19 cases are less compared to other countries. Notably, foreigners from the countries on the list will also be able to stay in Japan for over 3 months from the next month.