Jatayu Earth Center: A Hidden Gem In Kerala That Ramayana Fans Must Visit

The Jatayu Earth Centre is a nature park in Kerala, India, that features a giant sculpture of Jatayu, a bird from the Hindu epic Ramayana. Image: Twitter @JatayuEarth

New Delhi: If you read Ramayana or even seen any movies or series on it, it’s impossible for you not to know about the famous bird Jatayu. In the Ramayana, Jatayu was a giant eagle who tried to stop the demon king Ravana from kidnapping Sita, the wife of Rama. Jatayu was mortally wounded in the battle, and his body is said to be located in Chadayamangalam, where the Jatayu Earth Centre is now located.

The Jatayu Earth Centre is a nature park in Kerala, India, that features a giant sculpture of Jatayu, a bird from the Hindu epic Ramayana. The sculpture is 200 feet long, 150 feet wide, and 70 feet tall, making it the largest bird sculpture in the world.

The park also features a 3D theater, an adventure zone, a digital museum, hiking trails, and a bird sanctuary. It is a popular tourist destination for those interested in learning about the Ramayana or simply enjoying the natural beauty of the area.

All You Need to Know About Jatayu Sculpture

Artist Rajiv Anchal is credited with this famous work of rock art. The bird sculpture occupies a floor space of 15,000 square feet and measures 200 feet long, 150 feet wide, and 70 feet tall. According to Rajiv Anchal, the rock’s creator, Jatayu is a portrayal of the legend of Jatayu and represents the defence of a woman’s honour and safety.

Additionally, a cable car system is available here to take guests to a hilltop where the Jatayu Statue is situated. You will have the chance to take in the expansive views of the surroundings as well as the thrilling trip itself, as per the Times Of India.

3D Theatre On Ramayana

The Jatayu Earth Centre also has a 3D theatre that shows a movie about the Ramayana. The movie is a great way to learn about the story and see the characters come to life and anyone who is an enthusiast of culture and Ramayana can learn a lot from here.

