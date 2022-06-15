Jim Corbett: Planning a trip to Jim Corbett soon? Y0u might want to hold your horses. Snuggled in the Himalayan hills in Uttarakhand near Nainital, Jim Corbett National Park will now close its tourist regions for night stays with the advent of monsoon. According to the Deputy Director of the park, Neeraj Sharma, night stay for tourists in several zones will be banned from June 14 due to monsoon. They will resume the services from November 15 so that tourists can savour the park thoroughly again.Also Read - 5 Peaceful Hillside Retreats Near Noida You Can Escape This June

Zone closure details in Jim Corbett

There are only certain tourist zones which are operational in Jim Corbett. Heavy rains often overflow the river channels putting lives at risk. Following the advancing monsoon season, every year, parts of these regions are closed for night stay for the tourists as a precautionary measure.

Dhikala is closed for safaris starting June 15

is closed for safaris starting June 15 Sitwani -this zone in Ramnagar forest division will close from June 30

-this zone in Ramnagar forest division will close from June 30 Bijrani – It will close from June 30.

Eventually, the safaris in the regions also come to a halt. Dhikala region is one of the most-visited safari zones. While other safaris take place within a range of around 25 km in the forest, in Dhikla the jeeps go about 35 km inside the park. One is said to witness the gorgeous wildlife in Dhikala but the only hurdle is the unpaved road.

We got in touch with Dhikala Forest Rest House and their booking agent Rohit told us exclusively about the ban in Jim Corbett. He said, “During monsoons, the animals tend to get aggressive because it’s their mating time. The unpaved roads become more dangerous and pose threat to tourists (sadak katt jati hain, mating season mein janwar aggresive hojatein hai isliye bhi monsoons mein band kardete hain) Only government rangers are allowed inside the region”, he added.

While monsoon showers are often looked forward to, they cast a dry spell over the safari business in some regions. Advance bookings reopen in around mid-September for the tourists planning a visit post the bans are lifted in November.

An employee from Dhikala Canter Safari, who chose to remain anonymous, said, “If the region is not closed, then often safaris are cancelled last moment due to government notices pertaining to heavy rains. The permits for the safaris are non-refundable, so, late cancellations cause monetary loss to tourists as well as for us.”

Operational zones in Jim Corbett

Nonetheless, the regions of Dhela and Jhima will remain operational even during the rainy season. Along with this, the Jim Corbett Phato Zone will remain open as well. According to the Divisional Forest Officer of Terai Western Forest Divison BS Shahi, the roads in Phato zone are in good condition and situations of river drains are currently not present in any of those safari routes yet. Hence, tourists are unlikely to face any problems but the safaris might be closed on the days of heavy rainfall.

From the period 2021-2022, over two lakh tourists visited the spectacular park, while in the previous year the footfall was accounted to be slightly less.

The first national park in India, Jim Corbett National Park was named after the eminent nature conservationist Jim Corbett. It has been one of the most frequented destinations, especially for nature enthusiasts. It is home to species of tigers and also boasts of a diverse range of flora and fauna. The picturesque landscape furnishes the travellers with a delightful experience.

The Corbett Jeep safaris are famous to traverse the terrains of the wildlife. If lucky, one gets to spot the majestic tigers and other species too. One of the ideal getaways, the Jim Corbett area is dotted with exotic, budget-friendly resorts which offer a tranquil stay.