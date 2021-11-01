International Travel Update: In a piece of good news for international travellers, Jordan has decided to ease entry of nationals of several countries in a bid to support the kingdom’s economy and especially boost the tourism sector, the state-run Petra news agency reported.Also Read - THIS Indian State Has High Travel Demand in Post-Covid Era, Says Thomas Cook India

Jordan Eases Entry For Travellers From These Countries. Check Full List

According to a report by IANS, the Covid-related travel restrictions imposed on Albanians and Moldovans will be lifted and they will be granted entry visas through Jordan’s diplomatic missions abroad or through border centres upon arrival, Xinhua news agency quoted the Petra report citing Minister of Interior Mazen Faraiah as saying. Also Read - Free Travel to Ayodhya For Senior Citizens in Delhi. Details Here

Meanwhile nationals of Nigeria, the Philippines, Colombia, Pakistan and Libya will be allowed to enter Jordan without prior approval, provided that they arrive in a tourist group of more than five people under an approved tourist program, Faraiah added. Also Read - Emotional Family Reunions in Sydney as Australia Lifts 600-Day Covid Travel Ban

Tourist agencies affiliated with these groups must guarantee the tourists’ departure, he noted.

Further, Syrians are also allowed entry to Jordan after tourist agencies duly submit an application to the Ministry of Interior that pledges the group’s adherence to a pre-arranged tourist program.