Jyotika shared a beautiful vlog when she went on a Himalayan adventure. The recent Instagram debut shared a vlog of her recent visit to the Himalayas. It was a complete compilation of her trek to the Kashmir Great Lakes in the Himalayas. You can see Jyotika with a group of friends, humming Tamil and Hindi songs while trekking. In a beautiful location, you can also see them having lunch.Also Read - Rajaji Tiger Reserve Now Opened For Safari Throughout The Year - Start Planning Your Weekend Getaway!

Instagram being the next stop for fashion and travel adventures, Jyotika uploaded her kutty means tiny vlog. You can see Jyotika reminiscing with nature. She had a jolly time with her friends with food, mountains and music. She stayed in tents and was close to mother nature. Her Instagram post reads, “ My travelogue – Himalayas A kutty vlog from my recent trip & trek to the Himalayas!” Also Read - Kerala Travel Update: No RT-PCR Test Report Required For Fully Vaccinated Tourists

Check Out Her Instagram Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jyotika (@jyotika)



She made a vlog debut on Instagram with her Himalaya adventure. Suriya, her husband and actor commented on her blog and called her the strongest. With a bunch of friends, she went on a trek to Kashmir Great Lake. She shared her travel vlog on 7th September. Also Read - Tamil Nadu Enforces Strict Monitoring at Kerala Border, THESE Documents Mandatory For Travellers

“Life is like a rainbow. Let’s start discovering its colours. Found my blue,” with this quote, her vlog ended.

As far as her work front is concerned, Jyotika is waiting for the release of her new film Udan Pirappe. She will be sharing the screen with Sasikumar. This film is produced by Suriya’s 2D Entertainment and will directly release on Amazon Prime Video.