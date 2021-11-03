Kailash-Mansarovar Pilgrims Will Soon be Able to Visit The Himalayan Paradise by Car

New Delhi: Here is a piece of good news for the devotees eagerly awaiting to go on the Kailash-Mansarovar Yatra, which is one of the most important pilgrimages in India. Soon you will be able to travel to this Himalayan paradise by car. Isn’t this phenomenal? Scroll down to know more.Also Read - Fully Vaccinated? Visit These Popular Tourist Hotspots in Vietnam in December

According to report in PTI, the border road from Gatiabagar to Lipulekh is all ready to get upgraded into a metalled one, a project that is going to cost the centre INR 60 crore. This was announced by Minster Ajay Bhatt recently.

The Kailash-Mansarovar Yatra

The much sought after pilgrimage is open every year between June and September, and the pilgrims have the option to choose between two routes – one that goes through Uttarakhand's Lipulekh Pass, while the other goes through Sikkim's Nathu La Pass.

For the uninitiated, Mount Kailash holds immense significance for Hindus as it is considered the abode of Lord Shiva as per popular beliefs.

According to the PTI's report, the announcement for this new road was made by Bhatt at a religious festival in Pithoragarh district's Gunji village. The new project will not only benefit the tourists, but will also help defence personnel reach border outposts much quicker.

The Minister said, “In the coming days, this area will emerge as the most favoured border tourism destination. The road network at the Indo-China border will also help locals settle in their villages to run homestay and other tourism-related businesses.”

Not just harsh weather but the yatra also involves high-altitude trekking, making it difficult for elderly people to go on this pilgrimage. Hence, the latest initiative has all the potential to bring in devotees from across the globe.