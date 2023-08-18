Home

Kalaripayattu: A Unique Part of Kerala’s Culture That’s Worth Exploring

Kalaripayattu is a comprehensive martial art that combines physical training with mental discipline.

Kalaripayattu is an ancient martial art that originated in Kerala, India (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

New Delhi: Kalaripayattu is an ancient Indian martial art form that originated in Kerala. It is believed to have been practiced for over 3,000 years, making it one of the oldest martial arts in the world. The word “kalaripayattu” is derived from the Malayalam words “kalari” (place of exercise) and “payattu” (fight). Kalaripayattu is a comprehensive martial art that combines physical training with mental discipline.

Kalaripayattu: The Cultural Heart Of Kerala

Kalaripayattu is a centuries-old martial art that originated in Kerala and considered to be one of the oldest and most comprehensive martial arts in the world.

Traditionally, Kalaripayattu training takes place in a kalari, which is a special training hall. The kalari is usually built four feet below ground level and is about 42 feet long and 21 feet wide. The south-west corner of the kalari houses the poothara, a seven-tier step that symbolizes the seven qualities that a Kalaripayattu practitioner must possess.

Why Is Kalaripayattu Important For Kerala

Kalaripayattu is an important part of Kerala’s culture and heritage. It is a centuries-old martial art that is still practiced today by many people in Kerala. Kalaripayattu is not just a physical art, but also a mental art. It teaches discipline, focus, and self-control. Kalaripayattu is also a source of income for many people in Kerala, as performances are now conducted for tourists.

Kalaripayattu is a unique part of Kerala’s culture that is worth exploring. Visitors can learn about Kalaripayattu at one of the many Kalaripayattu centers in Kerala, and they can also watch performances of this ancient martial art. Some of the best places to see Kalaripayattu performances include Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode, Kasaragod, Alappuzha, and Kochi.

