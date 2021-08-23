New Delhi: India, as a country, never ceases to amaze us with its uniqueness. There are certain interesting things that a traveller will come across only here in this country. Say for instance, noodles and chop suey served as a prasad in one of the cities in India. Ever heard of it? Well, if not, then scroll down for more details.Also Read - Bank Holiday Alert: Banks to Remain Shut Due to Muharram in These Cities | Full List Here

Kolkata Kali Temple Serves Noodles and Chop Suey as Prasad

Yes, you heard us right! Among the many popular attractions in Kolkata, this Chinese Kali temple certainly stands out. It is located in Kolkata’s Tangra area, which is popularly referred to as the China Town. In this historic Tibetian-style lane, the beautiful culture of old Kolkata and East Asia comes together beautifully. This, in turn, reflects in the Chinese Kali Temple too. The most interesting and an unique aspect about this Kali temple is that noodles, chop suey, rice and vegetable dishes are offered as prasad to Goddess Kali here. Also Read - Iconic Museum on Wheels Inside Historic Trams of Kolkata Inaugurated on 75th Independence Day

Interestingly, a Bengali priest worships the Goddess and handmade papers are burnt here to keep the evil spirits at bay. During Diwali celebrations, tall candles are lit here with Chinese incense sticks. Thus, even the aroma at this temple is distinctive from other main Hindu temples in the country.

The Temple’s History

According to the reports, the Chinese Kali Temple in Tangra came into existence around 20 years ago with donations from both Chinese and Bengali people. Before the temple was built, two granite stones smeared with vermilion underneath a tree at the site used to be worshipped by the Hindus for over 60 years. As the popular legend has it, a 10-year-old Chinese boy had fallen severely ill and no treatment was working for him. Losing hopes, his parents had laid him down under the tree and prayed for several nights. The boy miraculously recovered and the spiritual site became a significant part of the Chinese community too, along with the Hindus in the state.

Its Uniqueness

At the temple, the Chinese people take off their shoes before entering the temple and then offer prayers to the Goddess Kali. In fact, they also do the “pranaam” in their Chinese way. Some of the other prominent Chinese temples (called the church) in Kolkata include Sea Ip Church, Toong On Church, Sea Voi Yune Leong Futh Church, Gee Hing Church, and Choong Yee Thong Church among others.

So, when are you planning to visit these unique temples in Kolkata?