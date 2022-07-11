Kanatal Hill Station: Are you someone who cherishes a walk into the woods, chasing gurgling streams, wandering through the lush grasslands and getting lost amidst the mesmerising mountains? Well even if you agree for one or all, we have unraveled a perfect getaway for you. Kanatal, a quaint and offbeat hill station is just a next door neighbour to the commercialised Mussoorie and Dehradun. Snuggled in the valleys of Uttarakhand, this town dwells in its unblemished glory.Also Read - 5 Peaceful Hillside Retreats Near Noida You Can Escape This June

This hill station is a personification of tryst with nature. It is surrounded by verdures of apple orchards, densely vegetated forest trails, rhododendrons, pines, deodars and have a tinge of adventure along the pathways. The surreal environs of this place transports one to another land full of reveries.

Surkanda Devi Temple

For the ones interested in exploring a bit of religious history, the Surkanda Devi Temple is located just at a distance of 10 km from Kanatal. With an easy –peasy 2 km trek, one can enter the doors of this temple dedicated to Goddess Sati. The back story of this temple speaks on how this was the place where the head of Goddess Sati had fallen while Lord Shiva carried her after she set herself ablaze Also this religious shrine is known for its scenic 360 degree vistas and intricate architectural work.

Kodai Jungle

Kanatal’s Kodai Jungel is an idyllic spot for traversing forest trails. One can trek through the forest, enjoy a short safari and spot wildlife. Once you are into it, you won’t be able to resist laying a picnic spread cloth. Yes, this is where one may carry a pcinic basket, some board games, and spend quality time with your friends and families.

Camping under stars

Like we said, this place is just the perfect getaway. Apart from exploring the shades of nature, on can also pitch a tent and camp out here. With bonfire warming up the environment, some food and music on plate, one is bound to enjoy an evening of rejuvenation. And as the night falls, the sky scintillates with twinkling stars. Maybe try finding your constellation?

Adventure Sports

Where there is space for treks and camps, an adventure junkie can easily sniff around other adventure sport activities too. To get some thrills down your vein, one can indulge in adventure activities like valley crossing above a nearly 80 feet deep valley, rock climbing, rappelling, and few more as well. There are certain packages available with local guides too.

Doesn’t it seem like the perfect package with just the right amount of everything? From adventures to tranquil meditations, Kanatal hill station is a must visit alternative to Mussoorie or Dehradun. It is an offbeat destination in Uttarakhand where one can relax their souls amidst the clouds on mountain tops.

Reaching Kanatal

In order to have an authentic Pahadi experience, it is best to stay in typical Kanatal homestays. Living in those well built mud houses also furnishes with a chance to mingle with the colours of locals and their hospitality. Also, good connectivity adds to the experience as it allows travelers to reach Kanatal pretty conveniently. It is connected with some major cities if one opts for exciting road travel. For flight or railways, travelers will have to deboard at Dehradun and there onwards book a cab or bus to Kanatal. Travelling here is no biggie!

Kanatal is a sound of tranquility, you need to experience right away!