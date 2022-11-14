India’s Largest Luxury Glamping Retreat ‘Eco Glamp’ Opens At Kanatal. Here Is Why this should Be Your Next Destination

The surreal environs of this place transports one to another land full of reveries. Glamping getaway is like once-in-a-lifetime memories, comfort, loved ones, and total immersion in nature.

Kanatal: Kanatal, a quaint and offbeat hill station is just a next door neighbour to the commercialised Mussoorie and Dehradun. Snuggled in the valleys of Uttarakhand, this town dwells in its unblemished glory. The surreal environs of this place transports one to another land full of reveries. A five hours drive from Delhi, very scenic setting surrounding by mountains and Jungle, with breath-taking views and scenery. Kanatal starts from Kaudia range and goes up to Saklana Range, still unexplored hence is intact with nature’s beauty.

Organic Hideaways Pvt Ltd. has opened Eco Glamp at Kanatal in Uttarakhand. Eco Glamp offers a once-in-a-lifetime Glamping experience of living in the outdoors in Geodesic Domes with utmost safety and luxury hospitality amenities. With this opening Eco Glamp also becomes India’s largest Glamping retreat, that is also eco-friendly and sustainable.

Eco Glamp at Kanatal is also the first such hospitality project to get approval under the Uttarakhand Government’s Single Window Clearance System Portal facilitating mechanism for investors. The portal is a medium of information for investors on Government policies, incentive schemes and the availability of infrastructure. Eco Glamp has maintained the ecological balance to restore the environment with erecting Geodesic Domes & Himalayan Safari Tents which are 100% temporary structure offering the best of comforts.

Speaking on the occasion Mr. Sanjay Sharma, CEO, Organic Hideaways Pvt Ltd. said “What we are offering is a completely new experience for all, so be it the leisure traveller, expat community, corporate, inbound, CEO/CXO community, or the honeymoon couple or even small groups looking for novelty or that getaway for once-in-a-lifetime memories with comfort. We have opened 9 luxury units in the 1st phase (out of 17) which are fully insulated to control the harsh chilling weather”.

Eco Glamp offers all the amenities that a Luxury Hotel offers. It also boasts of a multicuisine restaurant specialising in local Tehri delectables along with Indian, Chinese, South India, Bakery and Continental Cuisines .

Glamping… is a portmanteau of the word’s “glamour” and “camping”. It is termed as a point “where stunning nature meets modern luxury,” a way to experience the remote and wild without sacrificing comfort. It is camping’s fancier offshoot. It’s just like sleeping outdoors with upgrades that take the edge off roughing it. Before the pandemic, glamping was already a travel trend on the rise. Glamping getaway is like once-in-a-lifetime memories, comfort, loved ones, and total immersion in nature.

Kanatal has been known as an adventure location for long, especially for trekking in the jungle, safari, Sky Cycle, Zip-line and other adventure activities.

The growing popularity of glamping appears to be directly proportional to changes in the way we vacation in post pandemic, with wellness tourism, adventure vacations and even corporate retreats making big inroads in the travel and tourism industry, with all three pioneering the glamping.