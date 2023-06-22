Home

Kanheri Caves: Explore the Hidden Gem of Historical and Architectural Marvel

The sculptures exhibited within the caves showcase the influential architectural style of Buddhism that emerged between the 1st century BCE and the 10th century CE.

Kanheri Caves are located amidst the lush greenery of Mumbai's Sanjay Gandhi National Park. | Photo: Twitter @nupur_uk

Travel and discovery are two peas in a pod, and if you are a history buff who likes to dip toes into the bygone days to better understand the present, then Kanheri Caves, also known as the Kanheri Buddhist Monuments, is a perfect destination for you. These caves hold immense historical and architectural significance, easily capturing one’s attention. The sculptures exhibited within the caves showcase the influential architectural style of Buddhism that emerged between the 1st century BCE and the 10th century CE. After years of research, scholars have concluded that these caves, carved out of the basaltic rock formations found in the region, were originally used as sacred places for Buddhist monks and devotees to engage in worship, meditation, and intellectual pursuits.

Where are the Kanheri Caves located?

Located amidst the lush greenery of Mumbai’s Sanjay Gandhi National Park, these caves are adorned with complex sculptures and reliefs depicting various aspects of Buddhism, such as the life of Buddha and Bodhisattvas, among other deities. The craftsmanship displayed in these sculptures is truly impressive.

Speaking of the Sanjay Gandhi National Park, it is one of the few national parks in the world situated within the boundaries of a city, making it a true sanctuary.

What can a visitor explore here?

Visitors to these caves will easily come across numerous monastic cells and prayer halls called Chaityas, where Buddhist monks used to reside.

Stupas are a prominent feature in Kanheri Caves, and they are accompanied by ornate pillars adorned with carvings of mythical figures and motifs, forming a significant part of the cave architecture. It is worth noting that the caves had an impressive water management system. The complex includes numerous rock-cut cisterns, tanks, and channels designed to collect and store rainwater, ensuring a sustainable water supply for the inhabitants.

It is safe to say that the Kanheri Caves complex is one of the most impressive cave complexes in the country.

