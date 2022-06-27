Kanwar Yatra 2022: The Kanwar Yatra pilgrimage 2022 is finally amidst preparations as it has now returned after two years. The government of Uttarakhand has accelerated the arrangements and is bracing to face the entailing challenges. Since it is taking place after a brief hiatus, over 30 million devotees are expected to break records of the past years.Also Read - Woman, 6-Year-Old Daughter Gangraped In Moving Car In Uttarakhand's Roorkee

This year, a few other pilgrimages have also resumed their usual course after a break due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Therefore, such processions are assumed to witness a heavy footfall of pilgrims. Recently the Ambubachi festival ended on June 26 and Char Dham Yatra preparations are up and going. While Char Dham pilgrimage is expected to have 3-4 million devotees, Kanwar yatra on the other side might attract over 30 million people in a span of 15 days. Also Read - Extremely Rare Carnivorous Plant Species Found For The First Time In Uttarakhand

The #UttarPradesh govt has started making preparations for the annual #KanwarYatra that is scheduled to begin from July 14 to Aug 12. According to official sources, special arrangement to ensure cleanliness, hygiene and power supply along the routes of the yatra are being made. pic.twitter.com/I2gpl9Fivz — IANS (@ians_india) June 22, 2022

Kanwar Yatra Date, Time and Other Details

After a halt of two years owing to the pandemic, the Kanwar Yatra will take place from July 14 to August 12, 2022.

Kanwariyas (the people who take part in the journey) are expected to hail from parts of central and northern India.

Around 30-40 million devotees are expected to travel through cities in this monsoon fair.

Usually, Kanwariyas have to cross the following to reach the sacred pilgrimage in Uttarakhand –Shyampur, Kali Nadi, Bhagwanpur, entrance gate of Garhwal division, Roorkee, Narsain and Mandawar. For ensuring a safe passage, they are also diverted on sub-routes – National Highway-58, Haridwar-Delhi, and on Haridwar-Najibabad 72 highway.

What is Kanwar Yatra?

Kanwar Yatra is among the holy and most sought-after pilgrimage devotees embark on. It is organized in the monsoon season. According to the Hindu calendar, this season is called as Saavan Maas or Shravana. Devotees of Lord Shiva walk barefoot to pilgrims sites clad in saffron cloth. With heavy earthen and decorated water pitchers on their shoulders, they walk up to the sites like Haridwar, Gaumukh and Gangotri in Uttarakhand, Ayodhya or Varanasi from Uttar Pradesh, and Sultanganj in Bihar. The Kanwars carry the water to worship Shiv Lingas at the respective shrine which is inclusive of the 12 jyotirlingas.

Due to the influx of massive crowds, the state government from where the Kanwars pass, arranged for security, hygiene, tents for break,s and proper routes for enabling a safe passage for the devotees.