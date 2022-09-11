Coorg’s Undiscovered Beauty: Nature lovers that take the chance of travelling from distant locations merely to experience nature’s grandeur are drawn to the lush green surrounds, the freshness of the rain, and also the splendour of the waterfalls. The Chiklihole Dam in Coorg, a man-made reservoir, is one of the undiscovered beauties in Karnataka’s Coorg. Coorg is a captivating hill town in the Karnataka region that is home to expansive coffee fields, towering hills, and fascinating waterfalls. Coorg is situated in idyllic surroundings and presents countless opportunities to get personal with nature and its beauties. Coorg’s hidden gem – Chiklihole Reservoir is truly a sight to behold!Also Read - Monsoon Getaways: Enjoy Yeh Mausam Ki Baarish At These 5 Perfect Monsoon Destinations In India

WATCH Chiklihole Dam’s Undiscovered Beauty:

Chiklihole Reservoir, located just 15 km away from Madikeri and is one of the must visit place if you visit Coorg.

The Chiklihole Dam in Coorg is a great illustration of how natural and man-made buildings can coexist. The water reservoir is surrounded by lush vegetation on all sides, still water in the centre, and an enormous grand dam on the opposite side between Kushalnagar and Madikeri. Also Read - Top Romantic Destinations In India That Should Be On Your Travel List

The dam is round in shape and has no crest gates. Travellers are drawn in by the dam’s distinctive shape alone. They are treated to an amazing sight as the water overflows like foam on the curved structures due to the increased input. This water body’s breathtaking surroundings are majestic and extremely pleasing to the eye. The reservoir has lush green woodlands on one side and a grassy meadow on the other, which adds to the area’s tranquillity.

Chiklihole Dam: Know The Ticket Price And Timings

Chiklihole Dam is Coorg’s undiscovered beauty that offers tranquillity from the hustle and bustle of the city. The location is rural, thus there are no shops. If visitors intend to unwind for a day or even a few hours by the dam, they should bring their own snacks and water.

Chiklihole Dam Timings: 8 AM to 5 PM

Chiklihole Dam Ticket Price: Free Entry

From the dam, you may enjoy a beautiful sunset view. Unfortunately, there isn’t a single store or business that provides amenities for tourists due to the location’s remoteness. The monsoon and winter season i.e from June to March are the greatest times to visit the dam since the weather is comfortable, the water level in the dam rises, and the scenery is beautiful.

Excited to catch a glimpse of the majestic fall in Coorg?