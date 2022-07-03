Anegundi Village in Karnataka: The settlement of Anegundi is a location that is always in Hampi’s shade. Before Hampi, there existed a location that served as the capital of the Vijayanagara Empire. Anegundi is the result of the blending of two words. In Kannada, the word ‘Ane’ is an ‘Elephant’ and the word ‘Gundi’ means ‘Pit.’ Thus, Anegundi would signify the pit for elephants. It received its name because it was used to bathe the imperial elephants of the Vijayanagara Empire. Anegundi is a semi-rural region with a rich agrarian crafts culture that holds on to its illustrious history while serving as an example for heritage preservation and sustainable rural tourism today.Also Read - Heavy Rains Lash Coastal Districts Of Karnataka; Orange Alert Till Friday

Anegundi Village – The Model of Sustainability!

Anegundi village exemplifies how supporting women financially and professionally contribute to the socio-economic development of society. As part of the plan, vacant, old houses were converted into business incubators without destroying their natural charm. The quality of life for the local people has significantly improved as a result of the development of opportunities for self-employment, according to the news minute.

The development process takes into account the aesthetics of Anegundi's streets and village square, the advancement of parks and sculpture gardens, riverfront landscaping, the restoration of ghats, fencing, and infrastructure upgrades at several important locations. Other prosperous enterprises that have provided individuals with plenty of job opportunities include initiatives for organic farming, performing arts education, and the promotion of adventure sports to tourists.

Hampi’s Hidden Gem: Anegundi Village

The charming village of Anegundi, nestled on the banks of Tungabhadra in Gangavathi Taluk of Karnataka’s Koppal region through rugged terrains accented by banana plantations and rice fields has a glorious past. The Anegundi fort is an ideal illustration of the conventional design methods used in the past. The Durga Temple and a cave temple dedicated to Ganesha take up much of the space inside the fort complex. It is stated that before starting any war, the monarchs of Vijayanagar would worship the deity at the Durga temple.

Situated 5 kms from the historical site of #Hampi in #Karnataka, on the northern bank of river Tungabhadra, the beautiful village of #Anegundi is a sight to behold. #IncredibleIndia pic.twitter.com/j8cG5RUlM1 — Incredible!ndia (@incredibleindia) February 5, 2019

Anegundi’s Ramayana Connection

You might find it interesting to know that in Indian mythology, Anegundi was known as Kishkindha, the monkey kingdom. After overcoming his evil brother Bali with the aid of Lord Rama, Sugriva ruled over the city and created law and order. The temple at the summit of the hill and a white trail of steps zigzagging all the way to the top makes it easy to see from Anegundi that this hill is the Anjaneya Hill thought to be the birthplace of the monkey god Hanuman. Forgotten temples and fortifications are scattered throughout Anegundi and its serene surroundings.

The footprints of Prabhu Rama at the spot where he aimed and shot at Vaali🏹 This is one of the unexplored places around Hampi. This is located at the Chintamani Temple complex, Anegundi.#JaiShriRam pic.twitter.com/QBD33pXg7p — Lost Temples™ (@LostTemple7) August 7, 2020

Therefore, if you go on through Hampi and cross the Tungabhadra River, you arrive in a wonderful location that is swamped with artefacts from history and mythology. It is a location that predates Hampi.