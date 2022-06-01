Hidden in the nooks of Karnataka, lie some of its unexplored gems. One state, many worlds- the tagline of Karnataka stands true to it sense and not just figuratively. This quintessential state is bestowed with breathtaking and mesmerising beauty in all forms. There are numerous sites untapped, undiscovered that lay in serenity. The land of Karnataka boasts of exotic destinations to visit. From mountains to beaches, from heritage sites to coffee plantations, Karnataka has it all. The list is endless when it comes to exploring Karnataka.Also Read - 5 Fascinating Facts About Thillai Nataraja Temple in Chidambaram - Tamil Nadu's Hidden Gem

1. Kudlu Falls

Well, a gem is not found in plain sight. One must make the effort to discover it. Kudlu Falls is one such hidden gem in Karnataka which requires one to take on an adventurous trek. But once you uncover the blissful atmosphere of the falls, the tranquility is worth the rugged trek. Located amidst the green covers of Western Ghats, on River Sita, Kudlu Falls are said to be one of the most serene waterfalls. It is at a distance of around 42kms from the town of Udupi, near Hebri. The stream of water falls from a height of 300m with full force into the pond. According the local lores, the water is considered holy as it is believed that, once upon a time, sages used to take a bath in this pond after their ritualistic meditation.

Tip: Remember to carry food and safety essentials in your bag pack as there will be no shops in sight once you begin the trek.

Gometeshwara Bahubali Temple

The tallest monolithic statue in the world stands tall in the state of Karnataka! It is one of the most distinguished sites for Jains. Legend has it that Gometeshwara, or locally known as Bahubali, practiced meditation in a standing position for years. Atop the Vidyagiri Hills, this statue was carved out of a single block of granite with intricate architecture. This architectural marvel is only a 3 hour drive away from Bengaluru. It can be visible from 30 km away. Once you reach the top, the scenic view from the hilltop will definitely take your breath away.

Banavasi

Here’s something for the history buffs! The first capital of Karnataka, ruled by the Kadamba dynasty in around 4th century AD, Banavasi is an ancient town which lays low in its historical equanimity. Persian scholar Alberuni also mentioned about this quaint town in his writings. One of the oldest towns in India, it is located in the interiors of Western Ghat. The lush green landscape of this area is surrounded by the peaceful babbles of River Varada. Madhukeshwara temple is one of the significant pilgrim sites dedicated to lord Shiva. There are other historical temples and gardens enhancing the diversity and richness of this place. Also, don’t forget to indulge in the local eateries there!

Delta or Kodi Bengre Beach

With the rivers meeting the Arabian Sea, any traveller would be enraptured by the calmness of this beach. Away from the chaos of the city lives, Delta beach is about 20 kms from Udupi. This is a place where one is transported into a wishful trance watching the balmy waves. One can go for beach strolls, kayaking, house boat rides and also swim without getting disturbed by the commercial crowd. This offbeat beach also offers tantalising seafood experience.

Honnemaradu

A perfect weekend getaway, Honnemaradu is known as the ‘The Land of the Golden Sands’. It is another hidden gem in Karnataka which promotes ecotourism as well. It is a cosy hamlet overlooking the Honnemaradu Reservoir. It offers a complete package for adventurous stays – from water activities like canoeing, camping, bonfire to indulging in the serenity of its calm ambience, it is a great family destination to visit. One can also visit the nearby Dabbe and Jog falls.

Apsarakonda: The Pond of Angels

The sparkling crystal clear water of this waterfall is a site to behold and captivates a tourist at first glance. It is said that this pond was preferred by apsaras or celestial nymphs to take a relaxing bath. Falling from a height of about 50m, the waterfall descends into the pond through the roots of a Peepal tree. There are natural caves often hidden by tress, but if one goes on to explore, get ready to be charmed. The tourism department has further embellished the place to attract more tourists. It is well connected and has other sites and activities around to indulge in.

Madhugiri Fort

Madhugiri Fort is the second largest monolithic rock in Asia. This architecture was constructed during the Vijaynagar Dynasty. The vestiges of this fort is perched at 3950 feet atop the hills. It is 110 km from Bengaluru and is also known for its tricky trek trail. Once you reach the top, the scenic view is purely captivating.

Tip: Do not forget to wear shoes with a good grip before you start the trek.

Plan your trips right away and head towards a breathtaking experience down south!