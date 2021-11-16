New Delhi: Ahead of the upcoming Gurpurab, the birth anniversary of first Sikh guru Guru Nanak Dev, the government is mulling to reopen the Kartarpur Corridor between India and Pakistan soon. Scroll down to know more.Also Read - Farmers Protest, Kartarpur Corridor, Paddy Procurement: Channi Discusses 3 Issues With PM Modi in First Meet

Earlier, Pakistan Had Urged The Indian Government to Reopen The Corridor

According to a report by IANS, the decision came following a meeting of BJP MPs from Punjab with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday. However, the Sikh pilgrims have already been allowed to travel to the Kartarpur gurudwara via the Attari-Wagah border.

Earlier during the last week, as per the IANS report, Pakistan, which had twice this year denied the permission for a visit by Sikh pilgrims to the country, too had urged the Indian government to reopen the corridor.

Inaugurated in 2019, the corridor was closed in March 2020 owing to the Covid-19 global health scare.

The decision to reopen the corridor has came at a time when the assembly elections in Punjab, slated for early next year, are drawing nearer.

Citing the significance of Gurupurab, the Centre had recently decided that a 'jatha' of around 1500 pilgrims will be allowed to visit Pakistan from November 17-26, 2021 via the Attari-Wagah Integrated Check Post, IANS reported.

For the uninitiated, the 4km-long Kartarpur Corridor provides visa-free access to Indian Sikh pilgrims to visit Gurdwara Darbar Sahib.

The Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara is the final resting place of Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of Sikhism.

The corridor links the Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara in Pakistan to the Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur district in India.