India is celebrating Kartik Purnima today with great fervour. The day also marks the occasion of Dev Diwali which means "Diwali of Gods". On Dev Diwali, devotees take a dip in the holy water early morning and offer prayers to Lord Rama, Vishnu, and Shiva. It is believed that deities descend from heaven on this day to ensure the salvation of the devotees on Ghats. Dev Diwali has a great significance in Hindu culture and is an extremely important festival for the people of Varanasi and Ayodhya.

This year, on Dev Diwali, devotees in Ayodhya lit around 51000 earthen lamps at the Ram Ki Paidion on the banks of the Saryu River. On the other hand, a laser show was held at Chet Singh Ghat of Varanasi on the occasion of Kartik Purnima and Dev Diwali that has coincided with lunar eclipse or Chandra Grahan this year. Its pictures will mesmerise yo for sure. Have a look at some of them here:

Why do we Celebrate Dev Diwali? Also Read - Drones to be deployed during Dev Diwali celebrations in Varanasi

According to legends, three demons named Vidyunmali, Tarakaksha, and Viryavana, who were collectively known as Tripurasuraha had conquered the entire world and defeated the Devatas. After their win over gods, Tripurasuraha created three cities called Tripura in space. To end Tripurasuraha’s rule, Lord Shiva killed them with a single arrow on the day of Kartik Purnima. Hearing this, Devatas became happy and marked the day as a festival of illumination, which is also known as Dev Deepavali or Diwali for the gods.