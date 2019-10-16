Karva Chauth is a much-awaited Hindu festival during which married women in India keep one-day fast for the long life of their husbands. The festival is around the corner and Indian couples can be seen preparing for the occasion. As your better half is keeping the fast this Karva Chauth, you can also do something for her. Why don’t you plan a short vacation to any romantic destination in India and commemorate your wedding vows? You can rekindle the romance with your love this Karva Chauth by discovering romantic getaways in the country. Amidst gorgeous beach, serene mountains, or shimmering lakes, your love will surely bloom a bit more. Sounds interesting. Then have a look at some of the most popular romantic getaways in India.

Shimla

One of the ideal destinations to get closer to your beloved this Karva Chauth, Shimla has its beauty especially due to the snow-capped mountains, green grasslands, and picturesque view. Located amidst craggy hills and mystical woods, Shimla is at a height of 2200m from the sea level. While you are in Shimla, do take out time to visit Mall Road for shopping, beautiful churches, and discover colonial architectures.

Kerala

God’s own country, Kerala boasts of its beauty because of backwaters, lush green tea gardens, beautiful mountains and lakes too. This Karva Chauth, you can book a houseboat and sail through the languid backwaters of Alleppey to get romantic again. What can be better than Karva Chauth to get this experience?

Goa

Located on the West coast, Goa is a beautiful blend of Indian and Portuguese cultures. It has a string of golden-sand beaches, scrumptious food, and rich culture. It gives one best nightlife experience to tourists. Spend some quality time at the beach especially during the sunrise or sunset. The high tides will mesmerize you and give you time to get lost n the allure of the beach.