It is almost impossible to imagine that a hot and torrid region like Odisha has a hill-station where it snows in winters. Located about 100 kilometres from Phulbani and 50 kilometres from Baliiguda, this exotic place is gifted with vast stretches of pine jungles, coffee plantations and enchanting valleys. This is how you reach this spectacular hill-station.

HOW TO REACH:

By Rail:

There is no railhead in Daringbadi. You need to get down at Berhampur which is about 125 kilometres away from this scenic hill station. From there, you need to take a private vehicle to reach Daringbadi.

By Road:

Daringbadi can be reached from Bhubaneswar (251 km) and other important places of the state by regular bus services. The easiest way to reach Daringbadi is to book a private taxi from the nearest location like Berhampur, Phulbani or Balliguda.

Following is the distance between Daringbadi and other major towns of Odisha.

Bhubaneswar – 250 kilometres (takes 5.30 to 6.00 hours)

Berhampur – 125 kilometres (takes 3.00 to 3.30 hours)

Gopalpur on sea – 140 kilometres (takes 3.30 to 4.00 hours)

Taptapani – 110 kilometres (takes 2.30 to 3.00 hours)

WHAT TO SEE:

Hill View Point is a good place from where visitors can view the whole of Darigbadi and its neighbourhood. The coffee plantation is an ideal place to explore as well as have a picnic at, with permission from the forest departments. While there, they can also visit Doluri River, and Belghar, an internationally declared Eco Village, and the Belghar Sanctuary.