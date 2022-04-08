The heaven on Earth, Kashmir is attracting tourists after tourists after the easing of Covid-19 related travel restrictions. Kashmir has made a new record in March this year, the valley recorded a footfall of around 1.8 lakh tourists, the highest in a decade, as per the data by the Kashmir tourism department.Also Read - Postpone NEET 2022: Students Say Will Not Get Enough Time To Prepare For Exam, #RescheduleNEETUG2022 Trends on Twitter

The tourism department is expecting that more tourists will visit the valley in the coming two months as it will be the peak of the summer season in India.

Tourism director G N Itoo told the Times of India that 1,79,970 tourists visited Kashmir in the month of March 2022, which is a record in the past 10 years. "This is a record number and we are expecting a further increase in it.

The credit for the record number of tourist arrivals goes to collective efforts of all the stakeholders,” he informed the publication.

To attract more tourists, the tourism department has started the first hot-air balloon ride at Zabarwan Park in Srinagar. That’s not all, the department is also planning to introduce adventure sports, including paragliding.

Tourism secretary, Sarmad Hafeez said that they are organizing roadshows in different cities including Bhubaneswar, Bengaluru and Kolkata to spread the word and attract more tourists.

He told TOI, “This year, all the hotels and houseboats are booked for the next two months which is a good sign”.

Hafeez said that they wish to give a unique experience to people visiting Kashmir in the coming months.

The state will also host its annual Amarnath Yatra from June 30 which will go on for 43 days. Due to a pandemic-induced lockdown, the yatra was suspended.