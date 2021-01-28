Bollywood is again turning its eyes and cameras towards its once-favorite destination Kashmir including famous Ski resort Gulmarg as with the increase in the footfall of tourists, film and television crews are returning to the valley to capture the picturesque, shooting-friendly locales and rekindle the old romance with the place. Also Read - USA Reimposes Travel Ban on European Countries Along With South Africa

After the abrogation of the special status of J&K 370 and 35-A, this is the first time when the valley is witnessing a huge number of tourists visiting the place. The tourist flow has picked up in Kashmir since the valley recorded snowfall a few days ago.

To promote tourism in Kashmir's Gulmarg hill station, the Tourism Department has organized various skiing courses. Other winter sports are also being played here. Currently, Gulmarg is full of tourists having great winter moments.

Also, various Bollywood directors and actors have started shooting in Gulmarg. The hill station is currently witnessing shooting for different films, dramas, and weddings. The aim of these shootings is positive and not violence and strife. Even though the temperature in Gulmarg is very low, tourists and filmmakers seem to be quite enthusiastic about spending some time here and admire the mesmerizing beauty of Gulmarg.

On the other hand, locals of the area were initially worried about how this cold weather condition is going to affect their livelihoods. Notably, 20,000 people in Gulmarg earn their livelihood from the arrival of tourists.

Reporter – B A Sagar