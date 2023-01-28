Home

Kaziranga National Park To Welcome Tourists From February 4 | Mini Guide To Explore The Wildlife

All nature enthusiasts hail as Assam's historic Kaziranga National Park will open gates to the wildlife from February 4 but not all safaris will be available.

Kaziranga National Park: Home to the largest one-horned rhinoceros population, Assam’s Kaziranga National Park. With one of the greatest wildlife refuge on earth, the park is said to have contributed on placing the state of Assam on the map. It is recognised as one of the best UNESCO Heritage sites as well and now the park is all set to open for public on February 4.

In the heart of Assam, this park is one of the last areas in eastern India undisturbed by a human presence. It is inhabited by the world’s largest population of one-horned rhinoceroses, as well as many mammals, including tigers, elephants, panthers and bears, and thousands of birds. Some of the endangered denizens of the forest have found home here and people from around the world flock to see the beauty of healthy and stunning flora and fauna here.

Safaris are said to be the highlight of the place. From riding a jeep, elephant to boat, there are multiple ways to explore the greens of Kaziranga.

Jeep Safari Taking a jeep safari ride in the jungles of Kaziranga is an apex form of tourism. Open gypsy takes you to the unexplored part of the park. The discovery of the forest in a unique way with complete safety is something that you are looking forward to. Unleashing those speechless green plus beasts are those few elements that you can experience with ease in jeep safari.

Elephant Ride Kaziranga One of the many attractions in the Kaziranga National Park is exploring the hidden mystery of the dense jungle on elephants that are steered by the professional Mahout. It is a special treat to the travelers to move in the open grounds on these majestic animals. You have the opportunity for the best ride plus the view of animals and birds are incredible. Safaris can be booked in advance from the online website link given. Ooze some beautiful moments of jungle with elephant safari and make your every second worth visiting. Kaziranga Boat Safari Kaziranga boat safari makes you experience forest life in the most unique way, specifically the view of the Gangetic Dolphins. . The exquisite view of the bank of the river is awestruck and some bird views await your presence here. Trekking In Kaziranga Trekking Panbari Reserve and Kukurkata Reserve Forests are a big hit among adventure lovers. Also, the floodplains look beautiful from atop hills inside the forest Apart from this, you can visit the Kakochang waterfall and National Orchid Garden, or get a taste of the tribal villages of Mising and Karbi. Originally from Arunachal Pradesh, the Mising tribe stays on the banks of the Brahmaputra, and are mostly fishermen. Their houses, which typically have one large room, are built on stilts. Go on a guided walk to discover these villages. Make your bookings in advance to enjoy an undisturbed exploration of Kaziranga!