Kaziranga National Park: The wait is finally over as Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve In Assam has re-opened it gates for tourists starting today. The haven for nature enthusiasts, is once again live for the season 2022-23. n a general notice issued by Ramesh Kumar Gogoi, Divisional Forest Officer of Eastern Assam Wildlife Division in Bokakhat stated that currently the park is partially opened only for Jeep Safari in two ranges– Kaziranga Range, Kohora and Western Range in Bagori due to the conditions of the roads because of inclement weather.

Assam | Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve opens for tourists for the season 2022-23 from today Due to inclement weather, the park is partially open only for jeep safari in two ranges – Kaziranga Range, Kohora and Western Range, Bagori. pic.twitter.com/yOtVVLT9M8 — ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2022

"At present, tourists are allowed to travel up to Bimoli Tiniali via Donga tower under Western Range, Bagori and from Mihimukh via Daflang tower to Vaichamari Junction under Kaziranga Range, Kohora till further notification/orders," the DFO said in the notice.

On September 22, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma along with Sadhguru Vasudev opened the Kaziranga National Park for tourists for this season.

Chief Minister Sarma, on the day, also unveiled three rhino statues at Mihimukh in Kaziranga along with Vasudev.

These rhino statues have been created using the ashes collected from burning rhino horns. It may be noted that on September 22, last year, the Assam government made history when a stockpile of 2,479 rhino horns were consigned to flames to send across a strong message to the poachers and illegal horn traders that rhino horns have no medicinal value.

EXPLORING THE TERRAINS OF KAZIRANGA

All those who have thought Indian one-horned rhinoceros only existed in Jurassic-era, then a trip to Kaziranga is a must for them. One of the most sought after wildlife holiday destinations in India, Kaziranga National park’s 430 square kilometer area sprinkled with elephant-grass meadows, swampy lagoons, and dense forests is home to more than 2200 Indian one-horned rhinoceros, approximately 2/3rd of their total world population. Formed in 1908 on the recommendation of Mary Curzon, the park is located in the edge of the Eastern Himalayan biodiversity hotspots – Golaghat and Nagaon district.

Along with the iconic Greater one-horned rhinoceros, the park is the breeding ground of elephants, wild water buffalo, and swamp deer. Over the time, the tiger population has also increased in Kaziranga, and that’s the reason why Kaziranga was declared as Tiger Reserve in 2006. Also, the park is recognized as an Important Bird Area by BirdLife International for the conservation of avifaunal species. Birds like lesser white-fronted goose, ferruginous duck, Baer’s pochard duck and lesser adjutant, greater adjutant, black-necked stork, and Asian Openbill stork specially migrate from the Central Asia during the winter season.