New Delhi: The gates of Kedarnath Temple in Uttarakhand opened on Friday in the presence of thousands of devotees, administrative and temple committee officials. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami along with his wife also visited Kedarnath to offer prayers and witness the ceremonious opening of the temple gate.Also Read - Kedarnath Temple Opens For Devotees: Check Daily Limit For Pilgrims, Other COVID Rules

Around 10,000 devotees reached Kedarnath on the opening day as they offered prayers at the holy site. As the Char Dham Yatra began, Uttarakhand government announced helicopter services for devotees. This means you can now easily book your tickets to reach Kedarnath via helicopter on the official website – heliservices.uk.gov.in. The Uttarakhand government, in a notification, said that devotees can book their tickets to Kedarnath only via the official website. No other website is allowed to book tickets so devotees should be careful of fraud websites trying to lure customers.

How to book helicopter ride for Kedarnath

Log on to heliservices.uk.gov.in

A popup notification will appear after you log onto the site and you can close it

Click on the button ‘Heli Service User Registration’. Fill details in the required information including nationality, mobile number and email and select submit.

After registration is completed, then proceed to booking the helicopter ride

Now choose date and the time slot you plan to travel to Kedarnath. Helipads at Sirsi, Phata and Guptkashi operate helicopter services for Kedarnath.

Prices of helicopter tickets to Kedarnath (Round trip)

The helicopter services for Kedarnath is operating from three helipads – Sirsi, Phata and Guptkashi.

Guptkashi – Rs 7,750

Phata – Rs 4,720

Sersi – Rs 4,680

What documents are required to travel to Kedarnath via helicopter

Ticket as printed from portal. (No digital ticket will be accepted)

Passenger-wise ID proof as submitted at the time of online booking

List of tems to carry while travelling to Kedarnath

Preparing a small checklist can go a long way to ensure you experience the best. This checklist ideally should outline the list of items one should carry when visiting the Dhams. Here’s a list of items that you should carry while travelling to Kedarnath –

Clothing as per weather conditions (Including gloves, a muffler and a cap)

Medical kit with medicines to cater to basic ailments

Binoculars

Government Photo IDs

Biometric registration slip

Earplugs

Mask and sanitiser

Vaccination certificates

Located on the bank of the Mandakini river, Kedarnath Temple is one of the four ancient pilgrimage sites referred to as ‘Char Dham’ which also include Yamunotri, Gangotri and Badrinath. Built in the eighth century AD by Jagad Guru Adi Shankaracharya, Kedarnath Temple is dedicated to Lord Shiva.