Kedarnath Pilgrimage: From health & lifestyle to travel dynamics, the onset of COVID-19 pandemic has changed everything. As the world is struggling to recover from the pandemic, more and more countries are lifting their Covid restrictions. As a result, tourists have been flocking to popular travel destinations, seeking solace in offbeat getaways and rejuvenating with nature. One of the popular spots, especially for escaping the sizzling summer heat, is Kedarnath. Recently, this pilgrimage site has witnessed a heavy footfall of pilgrims, however with a twist. Now, travelling to Kedarnath via helicopter will require tourists to keep a check on their weights.Also Read - Fake Websites Duping People In Name Of Chopper Rides To Char Dham on Rise in UP

How, you ask? Notably, people travel through the snow covered terrain via a 18km long trek while some choose helicopter services. While the trek is a common route taken by the pilgrims, the way via flight is often too busy. In case one is looking forward to avail the chopper service, there is a new rule pilgrims will have to adhere to. You better weigh less than 80 kilograms or be ready to shell out extra money! Also Read - Netizens Demand Complete Ban On Plastic As Char Dham Pilgrims Turn Kedarnath Into Garbage Dump

Lose weight or pay more

As per the latest guidelines, all passengers must weigh below 80kg or will have to pay extra. Passengers over 80kg will have to empty their pockets according to their weight. They will have to pat Rs 150 per extra kg on them.

Pilgrims who are over 120kg will have to pay double the fare of the chopper ride.

Weight of individual passengers will be considered and no offset will be granted even if the passengers are travelling together.

Up to 2 kg of baggage weight shall only be permitted

Details: Travel by helicopter

Companies like Pawan Hans, Pinnacle Air, Heritage aviation and many more operate for chopper services to Kedarnath

Guptkashi, Sersi, Dehradun, Sitapur, Phata and Delhi are the stations from where the pilgrims can board the services

Speaking of payments and fares, the good news is that the basic fare is still the same. A roundtrip to Kedarnath will cost around Rs 6500 t0 Rs 8000 per person. In case you opt for one way trip, the bill would round up to somewhere around Rs 3000 to Rs 3500.

One of the scared sites held in obeisance by the pilgrims, Kedarnath is located in the Garhwali region of the Himalayas. It is also one of the four Chota Char Dhams which also include -Yamnotri, Gangotri and Badrinath. Kedarnath is one of the twelve jyotirlingas of Lord Shiva, which is thronged by dozens of pilgrims every year. Perched at an elevation of 12,000 feet in Uttarakhand, it remains one of the most sanctimonious journey people embark on.

Read all details and make prior books for a safe and successful sacred journey up in the mountains