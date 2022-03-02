Kedarnath Temple Travel Update: The most hallowed Char Dham Himalayan pilgrimage trek is finally here. The sacred doors of Kedarnath will open to devotees for the first time this year on May 6 at 6.25 AM. The opening date for the Badrinath temple is May 8, 2022. The other two Chardham temple shrines, Gangotri and Yamunotri Dham, will be on the auspicious day of Akshay Tritiya on May 3, 2022. According to reports, the auspicious time and date for the opening of the sacred temple devoted to Lord Shiva have been declared during a brief religious ritual held at the Omkareshwar temple on the celebration of Mahashivaratri.Also Read - Indians Can Now Avail Passport And Visa in 3 Different Centres in Kuwait

All departments have begun making Char Dham Yatra preparations in advance. According to Harish Gaud of the Badri-Kedar temple committee, the temple gates will be flung open on Vrishchik Lagna, adding that Kedarnath chief priest Rawal Bhimashankar Ling and Badri-Kedar Mandir Samiti president Ajendra Ajay will be present on the occasion. On May 2, the Panchmukhi (five-faced) statue of Lord Shiva will be transported to Kedarnath in an exquisite chariot decked with flowers from the Omkareshwar temple here.

History, significance, and legend of the temple:

Kedarnath is one of four temples that make up the Chota Char Dham, located on the banks of the Mandakini River in Uttarakhand's Garhwal Himalayas. According to legend, the temple was established by the Pandavas and is one of the 12 Jyotirlingas or holiest Hindu sanctuaries dedicated to Lord Shiva.

Kedarnath temple stands at a height of 10,248 feet above sea level, is one of Hinduism’s most important pilgrimage sites. The Lord Shiva shrine is located along the Mandakini River in Kedarnath, Uttarakhand. Devotees pray to the Lord for a long healthy life, the cure of disease, and spiritual power and moksha. Figurines are carefully etched on the walls inside the temple. Lord Shiva is housed at the shrine as a Lingam, which has a distinctive pyramid shape.

According to legend, the Pandavas went to Lord Shiva to absolve themselves of the guilt of murdering their blood relations. Shiva, on the other hand, did not want them to be free of their misdeeds, so he disguised himself as a bull and roamed the Garhwal Himalayas. Shiva went underground after being discovered by the Pandavas. Bhim was barely able to hold on to his hump. Shiva’s body parts in the form of a bull appeared in various places.

The bull’s hump was discovered in Kedarnath, the navel was discovered in Madhya-Maheshwar, two forelegs were discovered in Tunganath, the face was discovered in Rudranath, and the hair was discovered in Kalpeshwar. The Panch Kedar – the five sacred locations – is the name given to them all.

Here is everything you need to know:

1. Online/offline registration

Photometric registration is now required for pilgrims attending the Char Dham Yatra. Photometric registrations will be done both offline and online. The Char Dham Yatra photometric registration would allow authorities to identify pilgrims in the event of an emergency.

2. Covid restrictions

Due to Covid, the authorities limited the number of pilgrims who could visit the Char Dhams last year. However, there would be no limits this year, in 2022.

3. Medical certificate

You’ll also require a fitness certificate from Guptkashi and Sonprayag’s medical centres. They’d take your blood pressure and look for signs of other disorders you’ve had in the past. If you are well enough to go, you will be given a medical certificate, which is required while visiting temple shrines.

4. Closed during winters

During the winters, when the gates of the Himalayan temple are closed due to snowbound conditions in the area, Kedarnath is worshipped at the Omkareshwar temple in Ukhimath.

Are you all set for the longest trek to Kedarnath? Watch this space for more updates.