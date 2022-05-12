Kerala Backwaters During Summer: The entire state of Kerala is gifted with several rivers, many of which remain unexplored. The state’s waterways are important to Kerala’s economy since it connects rural communities and islands to the mainland. The serene and attractive palm-lined network of lagoons, lakes, rivers, and canals that stretch inland from Kerala’s coast, from Kochi to Kollam, is known as the Kerala backwaters. Locals have always used the backwaters for transportation, fishing, and cultivation. Boat races, held annually along the backwaters, are a popular source of entertainment for both locals and visitors.Also Read - Kerala Woman Climbs Mobile Tower Threatening Suicide, Saved By A Wasp Swarm Attack

A journey along the backwaters feels like a tour through another universe, thanks to the lush green terrain, rich species, and buildings and villages that surround the canals. It's no surprise that Kerala's backwaters are a must-see tourist attraction. The majority of visitors to Kerala's backwaters rent a traditional Kerala houseboat, called a Kettuvallam. It's a must-do in Kerala and one of the calmest and most relaxing activities available in India. The experience is enhanced by freshly prepared Indian cuisine and cold beer. You can either take a day trip or stay on the boat overnight.

Why visit Kerala Backwaters during the Summer season?

Summer season in Kerala is hot and humid from March to May. However, this is not a deterrent and you can sail across the backwaters in Kerala in your houseboat. We recommend hiring an air-conditioned houseboat if you are visiting Kerala in the summer season.

The experience is complete when you eat freshly prepared cuisine and drink cold beer. Enjoy a sunset sail or just relax and enjoy the calm air in the evening.

Summer is the best time to float your houseboat in the Alleppey backwaters. During these months, though, if you seek to escape the excessive heat, rent an air-conditioned houseboat.

Summer is the best time to float your houseboat in the Alleppey backwaters. During these months, though, if you seek to escape the excessive heat, rent an air-conditioned houseboat.

You can take a break from the experience and enjoy all of the water sports available during this season.

Tip: The winter season in Kerala is considered to be the greatest time to visit to explore the backwaters of the state.

What are you waiting for? Plan a trip to get away from the hustle and bustle.