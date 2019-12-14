Think of cemetery and dead people will be the first thing to pop up in your mind. The association is obvious but some eco-conscious groups of Kerala have made it not so obvious. They have built graveyards for fishes and not humans. If you wish to have a look at this marine cemetery, you need to pack your bags and head towards Beypore Beach located in the coastal city of Kozhikode in Kerala.

Notably, with the construction of cemetery dedicated to fishes, Kerala has officially become the first place in the world to have a marine cemetery. This project was initiated by the Jellyfish Watersports along with the Kozhikode district administration and Beypore Port Department.

According to various reports, the overgrowing population, pollution, and use of toxic elements have made marine animals susceptible to death. Keeping this in mind, the people of Kerala have built this cemetery so that others at least realize their mistake and start doing their bit to save the planet.

If we talk about numbers, around 26000 tons of waste is thrown by humans in the sea on a daily basis and approximately 6.4 million tons of litter is disposed of annually. And, 50 per cent of the sea waste includes plastic. According to researchers in the field, plastic wastes in seas have resulted in the extinction of 15 marine species and is a threat to 700 more.

The marine cemetery has been built in honour of eight endangered marine species including hammerhead shark, leatherback turtle, seahorse, parrotfish, dugong, eagle ray, zebra shark, sawfish, and Miss Kerala, etc. The most interesting thing about this cemetery is that it has been constructed using iron frames and single-use plastic bottles. This is to send a message to the society that plastic can one day cost you your planet. So, it is the high time that you stop using plastic bottles and also throwing wastes in water bodies.