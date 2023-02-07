Home

These 6 Places Are The Most Travelled Destinations In God's Own Country, Kerala | How Many Have You Explored?

These 6 Places Are The Most Travelled Destinations In God’s Own Country, Kerala | How Many Have You Explored?

Best Places in Kerala: From the verdant hues of its coconut trees, scrumptious cuisine to the refreshing backwaters, Kerala is all about a serene breath of air amid the unique culture and geography.

These 6 Places Are The Most Travelled Destinations In God's Own Country, Kerala | How Many Have You Explored? (Pixabay)

Best Places in Kerala: From the verdant hues of its coconut trees, scrumptious cuisine to the refreshing backwaters, Kerala is all about a serene breath of air amid the unique culture and geography. Kerala is known specially for its lagoons and backwaters that offer a peaceful ride through the southern wilderness. There is no two ways as to why it is known as God’s own country.

Recently, tourism is Kerala has surged significantly as more and more travel enthusiasts explored the greens, teas and coffee of this beautiful southern state. According to the state tourism minister, A Muhammad Riyas, 1.88 crore domestic tourists visited the state in 2022. And as per reports Wayanad, Alappuzha, Malappuram, Thiruvananthapuram, Idukki, and Pathanamthitta. were the most visited places in Kerala.

What Makes These Places Most Travelled? Malappuram

Best of Malappuram tourist places include names of Kottakkunnu, Kadalundi Bird Sanctuary, Keralam Kundu Waterfalls, Nedumkayam, Arimbra Hills, Adyanpara Waterfalls, and many others to explore. There are a number of elements that make up the city of Malappuram a favorite among tourists.

Apart from being a beautiful green addition on the map of God’s Own Country, Malapuram is a city that has seen an extensive history in the past and has developed through it. Be it the forest ranges of the city with coconut plantations, the river belt of Bharathapuzha, rainforests of Nedumkayam, the beauty of the river Challiyar, birds in Purathur, or the festive mood of the entire city throughout the year.

Idukki

The spice garden of Kerala, Idukki is a qaunt little hamlet landlocked in the Western Ghats. With resplendent beauty to gaze, Idukki offers a calming ambience. Conferred with on of the most amazing waterfalls, exotic wildlife, Idukki is an idyllic hill sations perfect for family picninc, camping and trekking trails. Inhaling the fragrance of the spices, a lasting impression of Idukki is ingrained on the mind which compels the traveller to visit again. Such the charm of Idukki!

Alappuzha or Alleppy

Alappuzha or Alleppy, is famous for its backwaters, beaches and lagoons. This beautiful destination down south is a travellers’ delight. Explore the dense and exotic vegetation covers rising on the boats on the backwaters. During rains, the flora and fauna blooms in glory and will leave you in complete awe. It is a perfect place for all nature lovers. Also, one can find this name under top honeymoon destinations as well.

In addition to all natural colours of this place, palm wine and Ayurvedic resorts that could make you stay in Alleppy brilliant. If you plan your visit in August- September, you might as well get a chance t0 catch a glimpse of the traditional snake boat race

Wayanad

Replete with waterfalls, historical caves, comfortable resorts and homestays, Wayanad in Kerala is famous for its spice plantations and wildlife. Walking through the sprawling spice plantations, trekking to the pre-historic caves and experiencing a resort holiday are one of the many things you can do to get a taste of Wayanad.

Wayanad is best known for the wildlife reserves – Wayanad wildlife reserve which is home to an exquisite variety of flora and fauna. Wayanad wildlife reserve is an integral part of the Nilgiri biosphere reserve peacefully located amidst the serene hills of Western Ghats.

So how many of these have you checked off your bucket list?

