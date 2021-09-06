New Delhi: National carrier Air India on Sunday took to Twitter and informed that the people who are planning to visit Kerala and have received both the doses of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccine, will no longer need to undergo an RT-PCR test. In its tweet with “Important update for Domestic Passengers” message, Air India informed that no RT-PCR test report is required for those who are fully vaccinated. “Fully vaccinated passengers are required to carry valid vaccination certificate for both doses,” the tweet on Sunday reads.Also Read - Tamil Nadu Enforces Strict Monitoring at Kerala Border, THESE Documents Mandatory For Travellers

Kerala COVID Tally:

Kerala on Sunday logged 26,701 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally of COVID-19 cases in the state to 41,81,137. The death toll increased to 21,496 with 74 new fatalities, while the Total Positivity Rate (TPR) saw a slight dip.

The TPR stood at 17.17 per cent after testing 1,55,543 samples in the last 24 hours, according to a state government release. With this, 3,23,90,313 samples have been tested till now, it said.

Among the 14 districts of the state, Kozhikode recorded the highest number of cases with 3,366 followed by Thrissur (3,214), Ernakulam (2,915), Malappuram (2,568), Palakkad (2,373), Kollam (2,368), Thiruvananthapuram (2,103), Kottayam (1,662), Alappuzha (1,655), Kannur (1,356), Idukki (1,001) and Pathanamthitta (947), the release said.

Of the new cases, 78 were health workers, 96 from outside the state and 25,481 infected through contact with the source of the contact not being clear in 1,046 cases, the release said.