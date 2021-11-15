Thiruvananthapuram: The heavy downpours continue to throw life out of gear in Kerala. Owing to this, the district collectors of Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, and Kasargod districts in Kerala have declared a holiday on Monday for schools and colleges.Also Read - Namaste Holidays Introduces Namaste Dwaar And The Healing Village in Mansurpur

Delay Travel Plans to Kerala as Heavy Rains Lash State. Check Latest Updates

The state government had earlier announced that the district collectors would decide on declaring holiday for schools and colleges in their respective districts, reported IANS.

Meanwhile Nedumangad and Kattakada taluks in Thiruvananthapuram have also declared holiday for schools and colleges on Monday. In a related development, university examinations in all the southern districts have been cancelled due to heavy rains.

Police have stopped people from travelling to Idukki district at night after one shutter of the Cheruthoni dam in Idukki was opened on Sunday, as per the report.

Not a Good Time to Travel

Heavy rains have brought lives to a standstill in many parts of Kerala including the state capital Thiruvananthapuram, besides Kollam, Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, and Kasargod districts of Kerala.

Red alert has been issued for those living on the banks of Periyar river after the shutter of Idukki dam was opened and Tamil Nadu officials informing the Idukki district administration on the possibility of opening the shutters of Mullaperiyar dam.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has called upon the people to be on high alert over the next three days following incessant rains.

Sabarimala Annual Pilgrimage

Notably, the devotees will be given restricted entry to the Sabarimala temple. Pampa river is overflowing and government has given high alert in Pathanamthitta district.

According to the report, three persons including two children and a truck driver died in separate incidents on Sunday. Nazrin (3) and Aaron (3) fell into water canals near their homes at Kannur and Thrissur districts, respectively, and died.

Thangaraj of Udayankulangara in Thiruvananthapuram district died at Kochi when boulders and soil fell on him after he had parked the lorry that he was driving and come out on the road. The incident took place on Sunday.

The fire and rescue department has set up a control room in Thiruvananthapuram district on Sunday.

Thunderstorms coupled with lightning are also very likely to occur at one or two places in the state till November 16, according to the IMD.

It is best advised to delay the travel plans to this God’s Own Country as of now and keep checking the government websites for the latest updates.