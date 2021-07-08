Kerala: Planning to travel? Well, if in case you have decided to fly to Kerala, a land known for its palm-lined beaches and backwaters, then check out the latest Covid-related travel guidelines, quarantine rules, RT-PCR test report and so much more. Scroll down for more details.Also Read - Crorepati Overnight! Kerala Man Working As Driver in Dubai Wins Rs 40 Crore Jackpot With 9 Associates

Recently, in a bid to boost the tourism sector of the state, the Kerala government has announced a slew of Covid-related travel relaxations. According to the latest update, the travel relaxations in the "God's own country" includes hotels and restaurants. For sure, this brings the much-needed respite to the travellers, hoteliers, restaurateurs, their employees, and other stakeholders.

All you need to know

Basically, the Pinarayi Vijayan-led government has segregated the Local Self Government areas into four broad categories. The factors considered? Well, this has been done on the basis of Covid Test Positivity Rate, and the new guidelines have been made on the basis of this.

Therefore, the existing Covid-related restrictions have been eased in the areas where the state had identified the average positivity rate to be below five percent (Category A), and in Local Self Government areas (Category B) where the positivity rate is below 10 percent.

Kerala Covid-19 cases & protocols

As per the latest guidelines, all accommodation facilities in the state should follow standard operating protocols (SoPs) as laid out by the Central Health Department, and as well as the tourism department of Kerala.

It has been ruled that the staff working at these accommodations must receive at least one dose of vaccination, while guests should carry proof of at least one dose of coronavirus vaccination, or an RT-PCR negative report that was done 72 hours prior to the arrival. Furthermore, restaurants in Categories A and B can function until 9:30 pm for take away or home delivery only.

Meanwhile the state government has decided to do away with the mandatory quarantine for visitors who want to stay for over a week in the state.

Even though the overall Covid situation is somewhat stable in the country, the coronavirus cases are rising in Kerala. On Wednesday, the state had registered 15,600 coronavirus cases. It’s important to note that the case count in the state was the highest in the past six days. Therefore, be wary about your trip to the state and ensure to strictly follow all Covid-related protocols.